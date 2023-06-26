Toyota unveils the All-New 2024 C-HR - Concept car looks brought to life!

Dynamic performance, hybrid powertrains, and striking design take the C-HR to new heights.

Toyota has officially revealed the exhilarating all-new C-HR SUV, poised to make its grand entrance into markets in the first half of 2024.

With a captivating blend of bold aesthetics, cutting-edge hybrid powertrains, enhanced safety features, connected services, and an immersive driving experience, this next-generation model builds upon the success of its predecessor, elevating its status to a new level of premium appeal.

Sporting a slightly shorter yet wider profile than its predecessor, the new C-HR commands attention with its striking, athletic presence on the road. Its coupe-like silhouette, short overhangs, and impressive alloy wheels (up to 19 inches) further enhance its sporty appeal.

Drawing inspiration from the acclaimed C-HR Prologue Concept, the front end of the new C-HR exudes an alluring charm, representing a fresh and emotive face for Toyota SUVs.

The sophisticated design language of interlocking shapes continues along the vehicle's sides with diamond-cut character lines, while a "concealed tech" approach, featuring flush door handles (a first for Toyota), ensures a seamless aesthetic and optimal aerodynamics.

For now, enthusiasts can choose from three grades - GXL, Koba, and the exciting new top-of-the-range GR Sport. The GR Sport, boasting all-wheel drive (AWD), marks Toyota's first-ever hybrid AWD variant in the C-HR lineup.

With a commanding 197 PS of combined maximum power generated by its 2.0-litre hybrid powertrain, equipped with front and rear electric motors, the GR Sport truly represents the pinnacle of the range.

The 2WD GXL and Koba models, on the other hand, harness the latest generation 1.8-litre hybrid powertrain, offering a significant power increase compared to their predecessors. With a combined maximum power output of 140 PS, the 1.8-litre hybrid powertrain delivers almost 15% more power, enhancing the C-HR's performance capabilities.

Both the fifth-generation hybrid powertrains boast redesigned components, reducing size and weight for improved fuel economy and reduced CO2 emissions. Additionally, the new C-HR introduces numerous eco-friendly initiatives, including a doubled usage of recycled plastics in over 100 different parts, as well as a lightweight panoramic roof design with infra-red reducing coatings, replacing the need for a sunshade and optimizing interior space.

Inside the cabin, the C-HR's premium-quality design invites supreme comfort and advanced technology. Depending on the grade, drivers can enjoy a fully digital instrument cluster, Android Auto, wireless Apple CarPlay, and a state-of-the-art 12.3-inch multimedia unit with the latest generation infotainment system.

Moreover, the all-new C-HR offers advanced Connected Services functionality, ensuring enhanced customer personalisation, and a range of advanced safety technologies to provide unparalleled peace of mind.