Transport Ministry Finalising New Laws To (Finally?) Curb The Mat Rempit Menace

The Malaysian Transport Ministry is finalising amendments to the Road Transport Act 1987 (Act 333) to address the ongoing Mat Rempit issue. Deputy Transport Minister Datuk Hasbi Habibollah revealed that the changes will introduce clearer provisions targeting dangerous riding and illegal motorcycle racing, with the aim of imposing stricter penalties as a deterrent.

Speaking in the Dewan Rakyat, Hasbi said the draft bill has been submitted to the Attorney General’s Chambers. This move follows years of concern over the rise in Mat Rempit activities, often involving reckless stunts and unlawful racing, leading to accidents, injuries, and death.

"The government is studying the need to tighten existing laws to introduce harsher penalties for dangerous and illegal racing," he told the Dewan Rakyat on Wednesday (Dec 11), adding that “The draft bill for the amendment of Act 333 has been brought to the Attorney General’s Chambers.”

The ministry has already been implementing measures to combat the issue, including operations like Op Samseng Jalanan, social media monitoring, and public awareness campaigns. Hasbi added that the Road Transport Department (JPJ) is collaborating with the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) to curb the sale of non-compliant and modified motorcycles.

Additionally, motorcycles seized for illegal racing or extreme modifications will now be disposed of. "Disposing of modified vehicles seized will be a lesson for motorbike users. This is because several mat rempits are not worried when their vehicles get seized as they know the seized items will be returned," he explained.

Calls for tougher legislation against Mat Rempit activities have been ongoing for what seems like decades. In 2022, the government proposed heavier penalties under Section 42 of the act. Experts have also urged policymakers to define Mat Rempit more clearly within the law to ensure effective enforcement.

These latest amendments are expected to bring much-needed clarity and enforcement power to curb the Mat Rempit menace, which poses significant road safety risks.