Unmissable Deals For CarTell Track Attack Participants!

CarTell Track Attack Volume II, happening on May 27th at the Sepang International Circuit, is a mere few days away and the excitement is building to a real thick and juicy level. The on-track sessions totalling 8 hours forms the centrepiece of one of the biggest events on the Malaysian automotive calendar: CarTell Speedfest - so you definitely won’t want to miss this!

As part of Speedfest, not only will there be something there for everyone (no charge for admission and being a spectator), featuring music, a modified car showcase, and car audio competition helmed by our friends at Velocity Motor Show. Of course, the day’s main attraction is CarTell Track Attack Volume II that runs from 4pm all the way to midnight.

To sweeten the deal even more, our awesome sponsors have graciously extended a wealth of unmissable promotions applicable only to those registered to enter their car for CarTell Track Attack Volume II.

We have very limited slots still remaining, so if you haven’t registered to participate but are keen to show of your mettle on track, you’d better act fast! Registration is on a first come, first served basis.

To enjoy these exclusive promotions listed below, CONFIRMED participants need only fill up this form to be eligible.

Bridgestone - 40% discount on POTENZA tyres!

First up we have Bridgestone, one of the most prominent and well respected tyre manufacturers in the world. Their POTENZA line is known far and wide in the realm of high performance, and this time around, they are offering an unbelievable 40% off the retail price for the POTENZA S001, POTENZA S001 Run Flat, POTENZA Adrenalin S004, and POTENZA Sport!

That’s a a whole lot of savings to be had for some of the hottest UHP tyres on the market. This promotion is open to all registered participants of the CarTell Track Attack and members of the M4NTAP community.

Warranty Smart - 30% discount on warranty products!

You heard that right. Warranty Smart - Malaysia’s leading 3rd party vehicle warranty provider - returns to Track Attack and is now offering a very generous 30% discount on warranty products for its registered participants.

All you have to do is register you car’s plate number during anytime during the larger Speedfest event and submit the form for your car’s evaluation. It’s that simple!

PROFI-CAR lubricants - Up to 35% discount!

We all know lubricants form the lifeblood of any car, so it’s doubly important to always ensure your car is running on high quality product. Well, it doesn’t get much more high quality than PROFI-CAR!

With all PROFI-CAR lubricants engineered and produced in Germany and developed under the most intense motorsport conditions, you’re guaranteed only the best for your car. PROFI-CAR Malaysia are therefore offering a 25% discount on selected items on their official Shopee store page until 31st May using the promo code PROFCAR25 at checkout.

What’s more, PROFI-CAR is offering an even steeper 35% discount on lubricants exclusive to registered participants of the CarTell Track Attack Volume II!

ENZO - 10% discount ALL on products!

You’ve definitely also heard of our next sponsor, ENZO, maker of some of the most popular and well regarded aftermarket car mats on sale in Malaysia.

At Speedfest itself this May 27th, ENZO are offering a 10% discount on all products available on event day! They are offering this ALL attendees of CarTell Speedfest, which also includes CarTell Track Attack registered participants. Just head on over to the ENZO booth to grab this great deal!

Aozoom - 35% discount on ALL products!

And finally, we have Aozoom, who are offering an amazing 35% discount on ALL their retrofit LED and HID headlight products and an additional 1 year warranty (making it a 2+1 year warranty). Again this is exclusive to CarTell Track Attack Volume II participants!

What did we tell you? The gates to CarTell Speedfest hasn’t even opened yet and already we’re itching for these fantastic deals. Once again, it’s our generous sponsors that has made all this possible!

Granted, the majority of these promotions listed above apply only to registered participants of CarTell Track Attack, but that’s the perfect excuse to join us on track for the combined 8 hour session! Again, slots are limited and dwindling as we speak, so reserve a place for you and your car NOW!

Once you are a registered participant, you only need to fill this form here to be eligible for these amazing deals.