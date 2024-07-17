Up to 50% discounts, RM1,000 off insurance for CARSOME Certified cars!

Insurance plays a pivotal role in safeguarding both drivers and their vehicles against unforeseen circumstances such as accidents, natural disasters, and legal liabilities. However, it often ranks as one of the most significant expenses surrounding the purchase of a car.

Though modern vehicles are extremely safe for the most part, road accidents happen every day, and we run the risk of damaging our cars even through no fault of our own driving.

Also, not long ago, in addition to other forms of property damage and injuries, thousands of cars were damaged following the rampant occurrences of flash flooding that periodically sweep through Malaysia, one of the most infamous of which spanned several weeks during late 2021.

Had vehicle owners not been properly insured, the cost of repair to owners might have been financially ruinous regardless of their damage caused by road accidents or natural disasters.

Though the outlay might sting a little, you’re going to be extra glad that you have the right insurance coverage should something untoward happen to your car, as you’ll be stuck without a mode of transport indefinitely until repairs are finished.

In light of these challenges, CARSOME is stepping up to ease the burden for prospective car buyers. Throughout July 2024, CARSOME are offering a generous discount of up to 50% on insurance coverage for selected CARSOME Certified vehicles.

This initiative aims to make car ownership more affordable and secure, particularly in the face of escalating insurance costs and the looming removal of a blanket fuel subsidy on RON95 petrol.

The offer applies to a variety of CARSOME Certified vehicles, including popular daily drive, SUV, and MPV models from favourite brands such as Proton, Perodua, Honda, and Nissan. With discounts of up to RM1,000, there are substantial savings for new owners to enjoy,

Moreover, this discount can be stacked with other ongoing promotions, such as trade-in rebates of up to RM1,500 and discounts on aftersales services.

Speaking of which, CARSOME is also extending savings of up to 12% on aftersales packages, including extended warranties and comprehensive service options to further enhance the ownership experience. Customers can also choose from a range of Trapo products to protect and personalise their vehicles.

This is an especially compelling offer to those looking to make a smart choice in a quality pre-owned vehicle while minimising upfront costs.

Visit the CARSOME website today to explore their extensive inventory and take advantage of these exclusive deals while you can! And while you’re at it, why not download the CARSOME app, available for iOS and Android.