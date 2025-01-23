Upgrade Your Ride This Chinese New Year with CARSOME's Huat A Deal Promotions!

Is your car feeling its age, riddled with problems, costly to repair, and a headache to maintain, or is just past its prime?

If so, why not treat yourself and your family to an upgraded ride with some timely and amazing promotions, rebates, and offers from CARSOME this Chinese New Year. From now until 15th February, take advantage of these exciting deals and start your new year in style!

Here’s what’s on the table: discounts up to RM8,800 (a lucky number for a prosperous new year!), trade-in rebates worth up to RM3,000—that’s double the usual rebate of RM1,500 during this special promotion period!

If you’re eyeing a new SUV, check out the stunning Mazda CX-5. With its sleek design and impeccable Jinba Ittai handling characteristics, this premium model now comes with a discount of up to RM8,800. But don’t wait too long—these deals won’t last, and someone else might grab your dream car first!

Not a Mazda fan? No worries—CARSOME also has incredible deals on popular Toyota and Honda models.

For Toyota enthusiasts, the Toyota Yaris is a standout. This B-segment hatchback remains a crowd favorite with its stylish design and excellent condition.

Honda fans, you’re in luck too! The iconic Honda Civic FC, a C-segment sedan with a spacious boot, robust quality, and a powerful VTEC Turbo engine, is available with attractive offers.

Here’s how to grab these deals:

Bring your old car to the nearest CARSOME Experience Centre.

Get a quick inspection and choose from a range of CARSOME Certified cars.

Enjoy instant discounts and trade-in rebates.

Of course, every CARSOME Certified car comes with:

A 175-point inspection report ensuring top-notch quality.

A 1-year warranty for peace of mind.

A 5-day money-back guarantee if you’re not completely satisfied.

Upgrade your ride now and head home this Chinese New Year in style! Visit the nearest CARSOME Experience Centre to explore these deals and drive away with your dream car today, just in time for the upcoming festive season and that ‘balik kampung’ journey.