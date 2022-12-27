Valentino Rossi joins BMW M Motorsport Works family

Valentino Rossi has inked a deal to become the latest family member of the BMW M Motorsport Works fraternity.

The nine-time MotoGP world champion is now gearing up to become a part of the BMW M works driver line-up for the 2023 season and will once again step into the four-wheel arena and this time, it'll be in a BMW M4 GT3.

21st member of the BMW M Works team

The high-profile Italian MotoGP legend will be competing in the Fanatec GT World Challenge Europe powered by AWS and Bathurst 12 Hour come 2023. Additionally, Rossi will also 'be available for further race and test appearances in BMW M Motorsport racing cars'.

According to Andreas Roos, Head of BMW M Motorsport, "Valentino has proved that he is also an excellent racer on four wheels. He has shown that car racing has become his second motorsport home, and he brings all his passion, skills, and commitment to this new chapter of his career."

Rossi to partner up with Maxime Martin & Augusto Farfus

As for the main man himself, Rossi commented, "I am very proud to become an official BMW M works driver and it is a great opportunity. Last year I started racing seriously in cars and I finished my first season with the WRT team with whom I got on very well and I am very happy that the WRT team chose BMW M Motorsport as a new partner."

I have already had a chance to test the BMW M4 GT3 twice and the feeling with the car is very good. I think we could be competitive next season. Also, BMW M Motorsport has given me the opportunity to race with two very strong drivers next year, Maxime Martin and Augusto Farfus. I still have a lot to learn and improve, but I hope to be up to the task and fast enough to fight during the race weekends," added Rossi.