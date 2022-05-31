Viral Myvi Driver Jailed And Fined For Reckless Driving

A golf caddy has been sentenced to jail after a viral video caught him bullying another motorist on the MRR2.

Many drivers in Malaysia think they are above the law. They bully other motorists on the road and drive recklessly without a care in the world.

Thanks to smartphones and dashcams, these drivers don't get away with their thuggish behaviour anymore.

The imprisonment of a golf caddy proves precisely this after a viral video of the person bullying and obstructing traffic went viral on Facebook.

According to The Star, Magistrate Fardiana Haryanti Ahmad Razali has imposed a jail term and an RM8,000 fine on M. Yuvarajan, 32, after he pleaded guilty to driving in a reckless manner that endangered other road users.

He was charged under Section 42 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 and punishable under the same law, which carries a maximum jail term of five years and a fine of not less than RM5,000 and a maximum of RM15,000, as well as being banned from driving for not less than five years.

It was also found that Yuvarajan was driving a vehicle that used a fake vehicle registration number which prompted Fardiana Haryanti to also fine Yuvarajan RM8,000 for this offence under Section 108 (3) (e) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

The offence is punishable under the same law, which carries a fine of not less than RM5,000 and up to RM20,000 or imprisonment of not less than one year and a maximum of five years, or both, upon conviction.

He was charged with committing both offences on the Middle Ring Road 2 (MRR2) on May 7.

The court ordered Yuvarajan to serve his jail term from the day of sentencing and disqualified him from holding or obtaining a driving licence for five years.

Yuvarajan appealed for leniency as he was supporting his wife and child, adding that he was not under the influence of alcohol at the time as claimed by the viral video.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Siti Nursyuhada Abd Rauf pressed for a just sentence to serve as a lesson.

The court also ordered Yuvarajan to serve a further four months in jail if he failed to pay the fines.