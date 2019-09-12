Volkswagen Offers RM2,000 Rebate For The Golf GTI And Golf R

Volkswagen Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM) today announced that it is giving exclusive RM2,000 rebates for the Golf GTI and Golf R.

Powering the Golf GTI is a 2.0-litre TSI turbocharged engine paired with a 6-speed wet clutch direct shift gearbox (DSG), producing 230 PS and 350 Nm of torque.

Apart from its honeycomb trimmings, the Golf GTI comes with GTI ‘Vienna’ perforated leather seats, 18” Milton Keynes alloy wheels, 12.3” Active Info Display, 8” Discover Media with App-Connect, LED headlights with Dynamic Cornering Lights, LED taillights with Dynamic Indicators.

The driving experience is further enhanced with Adaptive Chassis Control (DCC) and driving mode selection.

The Golf R on the other hand, makes 290 PS and 380 Nm of torque, thanks to a 2.0-litre TSI turbocharged engine that is mated to a 7-speed wet clutch direct shift gearbox (DSG), which gives it the ability to go from 0 to 100km/h in 5.1 seconds.

Further complementing the powertrain package is the 4MOTION all-wheel drive system, and other features like the R ‘Vienna’ perforated leather seats, and 19” Pretoria alloy wheels.

Inside, the car comes with a 12.3” Active Info Display, 9.2” Discover Pro with App-Connect and Gesture Control, LED headlights with Dynamic Cornering Lights, LED taillights with Dynamic Indicators, and progressive steering.

In addition to this, VPCM is also offering rebates on other Volkswagen models, as listed below:

Apart from the Tiguan and the Passat, other Volkswagen models come with 3 years free maintenance, and all models come with 5 years unlimited mileage warranty and 5 years roadside assistance.

Aftersales offerings

Walnut Blasting

Gently remove carbon build up in your engine valves with the new Walnut Blasting Decarbonizer for a smoother drive. Using walnut shells to gently remove carbon debris, the Walnut Blasting Decarbonizer is an economical and non-corrosive method that cleans build ups to prevent engine restrictions, loss of power, overheating and higher fuel consumption. This service is available at all authorized dealerships from as low as RM515.

VIP

The Volkswagen Insurance Plan (VIP) is an insurance programme offering comprehensive coverage with minimal hassle to Volkswagen owners. Enjoy prioritised claim approval, roadside assistance with 24-hour emergency towing, and assurance that repair work is conducted at authorised Volkswagen body and paint centres, in accordance to Volkswagen repair standards with only genuine parts used. VIP can be purchased at all authorized dealerships.

Ongoing Aftersales promotions

Liquid Power Kit

Always handy to have these items around, for a limited time only purchase the Liquid Power Kit at a special price of RM199 at all authorized dealerships. The kit comprises of a 1-litre bottle engine oil, 1-litre windscreen cleaner and 200ml fuel additive. Offer available while stocks last.

Shock Absorbers

Existing owners can enjoy a complimentary check at Volkswagen service centres, while those who are due for an absorber change will receive additional 20% discount off the retail price. This discount is applicable on genuine Volkswagen shock absorbers and coil springs.

Tyres

As part of the ongoing tyre promotion which has been extended till the end of the year, enjoy low high-quality durable tyres from as low as RM184 and benefits such as free installation, alignment and balancing depending on the different tyre packages.

Battery

Those in need of a battery change will receive 20% discount off new batteries starting from RM365 (depending on model), under the ongoing battery promotion, which has also been extended till the end of the year.

