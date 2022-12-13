WARISAN wants government to exempt road tax for vehicles under 3.0-litres in Sabah

The WARISAN party are lobbying the Ministry of Transport to exempt road tax on all new and used vehicles with a capacity of 3,000CC and below starting next year in Sabah because road infrastructure in the state is in poor condition.

According to Berita Harian, this matter was proposed by the Secretary General of WARISAN, Datuk Loretto Padua, who has asked for it to be included in the 2023 Budget, which will be presented again by the new government soon.

He also stated that the proposal is also in line with the 'people's agenda' under the Unity Government, supported by Pakatan Harapan (PH), which are trying to solve issues that are pressing the people.

"Along with the tone of the 'people's agenda', I hope that the Minister of Transport, Anthony Loke will consider this request to give immediate relief to the people of Sabah, especially for those who suffer from severe infrastructure problems."

"I and all the Heritage Secretaries from the 25 divisions in the state hope that brother Anthony will give due consideration to these proposals to ease the burden being borne by the people of Sabah," he said in a statement as reported by Berita Harian.

Picture credit: The Vibes

Continuing with the vehicle theme, Warisan also wants the Ministry of Transport to propose to the PM and the Federal Cabinet to provide a 50% insurance subsidy for new and used vehicles with a power of 2,500CC and below.

They weren't finished there either, as WARISAN has also suggested that the government give a 'one off' subsidy of 20% on car spare parts which might have been damaged by the poor roads, such as 'suspension', 'spring' and 'mounting' for vehicles with a power of 2,500CC and below in Sabah.

"I hope this proposal will be incorporated into the 2023 Budget, while the enforcement period of all these proposals can be limited to two years (2023/2024).

"I am also ready to meet brother Anthony at any time to discuss this matter because this is a very critical issue for the people of Sabah, especially those in the interior," he said.

What do you guys think? A fair proposal from WARISAN to relieve some pressure off the people of Sabah?