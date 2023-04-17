Wee should understand the difference between business and economy ticket prices, said Anthony Loke

Transport Minister Anthony Loke goes to war with former Transport Minister Dr Wee Ka Siong over alleged high ticket prices for flights during Hari Raya period.

The Hari Raya holiday season is a popular time for people to travel, as many people have time off work or school to 'Balik Kampung'. As a result, there is usually high demand for flights during this time, which traditionally sees airlines charge higher prices.

Transport Minister, Antony Loke has been combating this for some time as he wants to see fair prices for tickets so that it doesn't become a burden for travellers during the holiday season.

No matter how much he tries, there's always somebody and in this case, former Transport Minister Dr Wee Ka Siong, who is always trying to belittle his effort to keep prices fair.

This is in reference to the statement recently made by Wee, who claims that the price of an economy class ticket for the flight from Kuala Lumpur to Tawau on April 20 has breached RM3k mark.

However, Anthony Loke has denied this, and has justified it by saying that all economy class tickets for the flight have been sold out and currently the remaining tickets are business class, which explains the high price.

"I refer to Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong's statement on Facebook which claimed that the price of an economy class ticket for the flight from Kuala Lumpur to Tawau on April 20 reached RM3,138.

"I have contacted the Group CEO of Malaysia Airlines (MAB), Captain Izham and confirmed that all economy class tickets for the KL-Tawau flight on that day have been sold out. The only remaining tickets are business class," he said.

Anthony said, the facts about the price of the flight ticket need to be corrected.

He is also confident that Ka Siong, who is a former Minister of Transport, understands the difference between business class and economy class ticket prices.

Therefore, Anthony stated that he will hold a special press conference today at the Ministry of Transport to provide additional facts on flight capacity for the Hari Raya season this year.