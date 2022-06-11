What Advice Will You Give A First Time Flyer - AirAsia Asks Twitter

AirAsia, @airasia asked its Twitter followers, What advice will you give a first time flyer? The response might not have been what the admins of the account were expecting.

Look, we know first-hand that being the manager/ executive of a social media presence as high-profile as @airasia is not easy. It's challenging on the best of days, but if said account poses a question like the above publicly, one must wonder what sort of responses the admins were hoping they would receive?

Given the recent troubles of AirAsia with AirAsiaX and its debt restructuring resulting in many Malaysian 'creditors' being owed money, to the recent ticket price hikes and mismanagement during Hari Raya Aidilfitri it's little wonder that when the question above was posted on Twitter, many Malaysians took it as a sign of an 'open-goal' and proceeded to let AirAsia know what advice they would really give a first time flyer - many sharing the sentiment that their primary advice would be to 'Avoid AirAsia at all costs'

We've taken the liberty of compiling some of the more interesting responses below.

