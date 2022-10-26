11th-gen Honda Accord hybrid teased for 2023 with built-in Google

Honda has officially teased the 2023 Honda Accord with some exterior and interior shots, and they do look banging.

With the goal to bring more 'excitement' into the midsize sedan market, the 11th-gen Honda Accord will feature a new and sleeker exterior styling that sort of matches with the latest Honda Civic FE offering as well as an upgraded hybrid powertrain.

New front and rear end - a classy yet youthful touch?

Honda's teaser won't be complete without showcasing the car's new front and rear end. Starting with the front face, the 11th-gen Accord features a more 'youthful' and sleek appearance thanks to its hexagonal-styled grille and slim DRLs plus headlights. First impression? Nice, very nice.

Going to the back end, the taillights run almost across the entire rear apart from the Honda logo located in the middle. Looking just as clean and sleek as the front end, the 2023 Honda Accord will most likely be a sleeker-looking sedan than the previous-gen. We can only know for sure once Honda decides to showcase the entire silhouette, but things are already looking good now.

First Honda with built-in Google

While the details of this new and more responsive 'fun-to-drive' hybrid powertrain for the 2023 Honda Accord have yet to be revealed, Honda has stated that it'll be their first-ever model that'll be integrated with Google for 'seamless on-the-go connectivity'.

From our very own personal experience with the Volvo XC40 Recharge Pure Electric, the Android Automotive OS is indeed a step up in terms of connectivity, usability, and its ability to offer over-the-air (OTA) updates. One thing is for sure, that 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen will certainly be the biggest unit to be fitted in any Honda to date.

Other things to expect from this Google integration are of course apps like Google Assistant, Google Maps, and many more. More details will follow suit come November when it is launched globally. Thoughts?