2019 Honda Civic Is Open For Booking - Now With Honda Sensing And More

Honda Malaysia today announced that the updated 2019 Honda Civic is officially open for booking.

However, since the car will only be launched later this year, details like the pricing and the list of variant-specific features are still somewhat limited.

The big news is that the Civic will come with Honda Sensing, which offers a complete package of safety features which include:

Adaptive CruiseControl (ACC) with Low Speed Follow (LSF)

Forward Collision Warning (FCW)

Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS)

Lane Keep Assist System (LKAS)

Road Departure Mitigation (RDM)

Lane Departure Warning (LDW)

Auto High-Beam (AHB)

Further complementing the features listed above is the Honda LaneWatch camera. Other standard features in the new Civic are Remote Engine Start, Electric Parking Brake, and a Front Sensor.

It also comes with standard safety features including 6 Airbags, Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA), Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Brake Distribution (EBD), Brake Assist (BA), Emergency Stop Signal (ESS), Hill Start Assist (HSA), Multi-Angle Rear-view Camera, and ISOFIX.

On the exterior, new features include 18-inch wheels, Piano Black front grille, redesigned front and rear bumpers, a new rear spoiler, as well as a rear bumper garnish.

Under the hood, there will be no changes as well, as the Civic will still be powered by the existing 1.5-litre turbocharged VTEC engine producing 173 PS and 220 Nm of torque, as well as the 1.8-litre engine which makes 139 PS and 174 Nm of torque.

The 10 th Generation Civic is currently the best-selling C-segment model in Malaysia with more than 50,000 units sold as of August 2019. Since it was launched in 2016, the Civic has

captured 82% of the C-segment market share as of July 2019.

