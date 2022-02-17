2022 Mk8 Golf R Launched - The All-New Golf Family In Malaysia Is Now Complete 

CBU 2022 Golf R launched in Malaysia, from RM356,412.85

Just as we were about to take the newly launched Mk8 Golf R-Line and Golf GTI for a spin on Sepang's International Circuit, Volkswagen Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM) sprung up a surprise and introduced the fully imported 2022 Mk8 Golf R.

Limited in numbers, the flagship model completes the introduction of the all-new Golf family in Malaysia.

The all-new Golf R reigns supreme by outperforming its predecessors to become the most powerful model yet. Boasting 320PS and 400Nm of torque from the latest 2.0TSI turbocharged engine and 7-speed DSG.

As with most Golf Rs, driving performance is taken to the next level with an all-wheel-drive system, 4MOTION with Performance Torque Vectoring. This intelligent and innovative system enables power to be distributed not only between the front and rear, but also selectively between the rear wheels.

Just like the GTI, the new Vehicle Dynamics Manager system in the R is closely integrated with other running systems, such as the electronic differential locks (XDS), dynamic chassis control (DCC), and progressive steering, to provide optimum traction and remarkable handling with the utmost level of precision.

The prestige of the R is found in the interior too, with premium features such as the Harman Kardon 480-watt audio system with 10 speakers.The interior is laced with R-specific decorative trim in Carbon Grey. Another standout feature is the premium front sport seats with integrated headrest and R logo in Nappa leather. These are furnished with the active climate feature, while the drivers seat can be electrically adjusted and provides lumbar support.

Like its brothers, the Golf R is also kitted out with a 10-inch Digital Cockpit and 10-inch Digital Infotainment System offering connectivity with inbuilt navigation, and Wireless App-Connect for CarPlay and Android Auto. There are 30-colour ambient lighting and 3-zone Climatronic air-conditioning for optimum comfort.

Safety-wise, the Golf R has the most amount of safety features out of the three new cars, such as six airbags, side assist with rear cross traffic alert, rear view camera, automatic post-collision braking system, Driver alert system, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Intelligent Crash Response System (ICRS), Electronic Parking Brake (EPB), Anti-theft alarm system, proactive passenger protection system, and more.