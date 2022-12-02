2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS lands in Malaysia - From RM1.55 million

To celebrate the launch of the Porsche Centre in JB, Porsche Malaysia also took the opportunity to unveil the new 2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS.

If you thought that the Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 wasn't manic enough, the extra RS badging comes with a host of upgrades and updates to make it even more lightweight, powerful, agile, sleek, and of course, the signature howl of a Porsche flat-six but further amplified.

4.0-litre NA flat-six with 500PS & 450Nm of torque

Looking at the figures above, the newly-arrived Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS is able to rev its naturally-aspirated flat-six engine as high as 9,000rpm. Those power figures are actually 80PS and 30Nm more compared to the non-RS Porsche 718 Cayman GT4. In fact, those numbers are a lot closer to the Porsche 911 GT3.

Weighing in at just 1,415kg, the Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS is able to hit 0-100km/h in just 3.4 seconds before arriving at its top speed of 315km/h when all that power is sent down via the 7-speed PDK dual-clutch transmission. This was accomplished with upgraded chassis components and improved aerodynamics like its new fixed rear wing with a swan-neck attachment, large front splitter, diffuser, and more.

The result? 25% more downforce compared to the GT4 when it's in Performance mode. Porsche also included a couple of air intakes behind the driver and passenger windows to not only improve airflow but also provide a more thrilling soundtrack from the 4.0-litre flat-six revving up to 9,000rpm. In other words, it's fast and thrilling no matter where you're driving.

Price from RM1.55 million

For those who are interested to get their very own 2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS, you may visit the nearest Porsche Centre. There, you'll be informed that the price starts from RM1,550,000. Perfectly irrational? Truer words have never been spoken, and yes, we want one bad.