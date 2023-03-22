2023 BIMS: Mitsubishi unveils Triton-based XRT Concept in Bangkok

Mitsubishi has unveiled the all-new Triton prototype under the name XRT Concept at the 2023 Bangkok International Motor Show before its official launch in the middle of this year.

The Triton is Mitsubishi Motors' top-selling model, and the pickup truck is exported to about 150 countries worldwide. It's safe to say that it's a very important model for them, so it's no surprise that it has received a full redesign approximately nine years after the launch of the current model.

After the launch in Thailand in fiscal 2023, it will be released sequentially in the ASEAN region, Oceania and other global markets.

Picture credit: Autospinn

From what we can see, because the truck is still pretty much camo'd up, the XRT Concept continues the Triton's aggressive look, characterized by a fierce expression on the front and a robust hood that continues to the side with bold, horizontally-themed styling.

To make it seem beefier, the concept car is fitted with front and rear over fenders as well as mud-terrain tires, giving the impression that it's ready for anything you throw it, let it be from on-road adventures to off-road excursions.

The production car will not apparently stray too far away from the concept car, which means one of the most significant changes we can see is that we bid farewell to the Triton's identifiable J-line, which sits between the cabin and truck bed.

Apart from its looks, not many details about the truck have been unveiled by Mitsubishi Motors, but there are rumours swirling around the web that the new Triton will be sharing a lot of its parts, including its ladder frame chassis, with the Nissan Navara.

This is really not a big surprise as the Mitsubishi-Nissan Alliance will surely see some parts bin sharing, common for auto manufacturers that are in cahoots with each other.

Apparently, the next-gen Triton will also come with a new powertrain, with the assumption that it'll be using the same Mitsubishi 4N16 mill as seen on the newest Nissan Caravan, which means that it'll come with a seven-speed Jatco automatic transmission.