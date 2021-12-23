Editor's Pick
Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia Offers Up Flood Relief Assistance - 30% Off Spare Parts, 50% Off Labour Costs, Free Towing

In the spirit of being together and helping those who were unfortunate enough to be caught up by the recent floods, Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia has announced a flood relief programme for Mitsubishi owners in Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, and Pahang.

“Our thoughts are with Malaysians impacted by the aftermath of the flash floods tragedy. Our service staff and authorized dealers are ready to assist our Mitsubishi owners with their affected vehicles. We hope that this flood relief program will help ease the burden of our customers going through this difficult time,” said Shinya Ikeda, Chief Executive Officer of MMM.

Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia Flood Relief Programme

The company will offer a 30% discount on Mitsubishi genuine spare parts and a 50% discount on labour costs from today until 20 January 2022 for vehicles damaged by flood. 

In addition, Mitsubishi Motors will also support owners by offering FREE towing service. All customers need to do is to contact Mitsubishi Assist 24Hrs customer careline (MA24) at 1-800-88-2166 to request this service.

Mitsubishi owners who arrange for their vehicle towing without the assistance of MA24 and insurance coverage are also entitled to rebates worth up to RM300. All customers need to do is lodge a police report and then tow the affected vehicle to the nearest Mitsubishi Motors service centre.

The Mitsubishi flood relief program is offered for vehicles purchased from Mitsubishi Motors authorized dealers. For further information, kindly be in touch with the Customer Careline at 1-800-18-8161.

