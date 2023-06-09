Mitsubishi Motors Takes the Stage at Tokyo Auto Salon Kuala Lumpur 2023

One of the best chances for you to check out some modified Mitsubishis in conjunction with the 2023 Tokyo Auto Salon KL.

Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia (MMM), the distributor of Mitsubishi vehicles in Malaysia, is gearing up for an exhilarating showcase at the highly anticipated Tokyo Auto Salon from 9-11 June.

Prepare to be captivated as MMM unveils its thrilling lineup of modified Triton and XPANDER models alongside two extraordinary customer-owned vehicles that boast stunning lifestyle enhancements.

Embracing a dynamic and sporty concept, Mitsubishi Motors' booth will be one of the highlights in Hall 3, lot C301 at Level 1.

But that's not all! Visitors who want to test drive a Triton or XPANDER will not only receive exclusive Mitsubishi Motors merchandise but also stand a chance to win big in a sensational lucky draw, with five lucky winners walking away with a Touch N Go reload pin worth a whopping RM300.

Why not head down there this weekend and experience the epitome of automotive excitement at the Tokyo Auto Salon with Mitsubishi Motors!