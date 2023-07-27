2023 Honda City Facelift: A closer look at the refreshed sedan's key updates and new features

The facelifted 2023 Honda City sedan is set to arrive soon, and it comes with several key updates in addition to its visual changes.

Bookings are now open, and the car is no longer a secret, giving us a glimpse of what's to come. Let's take a closer look at some of the updates for the model. For reference, we have utilised pictures of the Thai spec car as they would be the same for our market.

Exterior Changes

The new 2023 Honda City flaunts a refreshed exterior design, moving away from the angular lines of the pre-facelift version and adopting a sleeker appearance closer to the Civic.

The front bumper is slightly elongated, featuring a sharper lip, and the foglamp covers are smaller, giving it a cleaner look. The updated City also boasts new dual-tone wheels, though some might find the previous ones sportier.

At the rear, a new bumper with an aggressive diffuser has been added, enhancing the car's overall appearance.

Regarding colour options, the current range is expected to remain, including Ignite Red Metallic, Platinum White Pearl, Lunar Silver Metallic, Meteoroid Grey Pearl, and Crystal Black Pearl. There's a possibility that the new WR-V's Stellar Diamond Pearl might be introduced later.

Interior Improvements

While details about the Malaysian-spec interior are yet to be revealed, it is expected to be similar to the Thailand model in terms of aesthetics and features.

Potential updates include new red detailing around the dash and two additional USB-C ports at the back. The infotainment system in 'normal' variants now comes with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a change from the previous wired connection. Additionally, the RS models now feature combination leather plus synthetic leather upholstery.

Honda Sensing Update

One of the notable upgrades is the safety department. The Thai-market version receives Low-Speed Follow (LSF) for its adaptive cruise control (ACC) system, along with Lead Car Departure Notification (LCDN). Other advanced driver-assistance features like Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS), Lane Departure Warning (LDW), Road Departure Mitigation (RDM), Forward Collision Warning (FCW), Lane Keep Assist System (LKAS), and Auto High Beam (AHB) are also available.

The good news is that Honda Sensing will now be standard across all variants of the City sedan in Malaysia.

Powertrain Options

In terms of powertrain options, the new 2023 Honda City is expected to retain the same choices as the previous version:

1.5-litre naturally aspirated 4-cylinder i-VTEC engine with 121 PS/145 Nm, mated to a dual-motor hybrid powerplant with a combined output of 253 Nm, paired with an e-CVT

In conclusion, the 2023 Honda City facelift brings meaningful updates to freshen up the model in a competitive segment. The enhanced ADAS system is a significant improvement, and although a price increase is likely due to these updates, the official figures will be revealed during the launch. Currently, the City sedan is priced as follows:

Honda City 1.5L S – RM 77,600

Honda City 1.5L E – RM 85,600

Honda City 1.5L V – RM 90,600

Honda City 1.5L V Sensing – RM 94,600

Honda City 1.5L RS – RM 108,800

The updated City will undoubtedly be a worthy contender against its rivals, such as the all-new 2023 Toyota Vios.