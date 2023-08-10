New 2023 Honda City launched In Malaysia, from RM 85k - Not just a nip and tuck

Honda Malaysia has just introduced the new 2023 Honda City, which is essentially a mid-life update for its popular B-segment Sedan.

The veil of secrecy has been lifted, giving us an official look at the sedan. Let's dive into the intricate details of this rejuvenated model.

Prices for the new 2023 Honda City are as follow:

Honda City 1.5L S – RM 84,900

Honda City 1.5L E – RM 89,900

Honda City 1.5L V – RM 94,900

Honda City 1.5L RS – RM 99,900

Honda City 1.5L e:HEV RS – RM 111,900

Compared to the model it replaces, the new Honda City is on average about 5% more dearer than the outgoing model, with the 1.5L S jumping the highest in price and the e:HEV RS the lowest. The 1.5L V Sensing variant has now been replaced with a petrol RS model.

The 2023 Honda City facelift flaunts a rejuvenated exterior, shedding its angular past, with the new design cues taking inspiration from the sleek aesthetics of the Civic. In general, all models now come with new front and rear bumpers and an updated rear diffuser.

For the RS variant, the front bumper gains an elegant elongation with a sharper lip, complemented by downsized foglamp covers for an overall cleaner look.

The RS facelift also introduces alluring new dual-tone wheels that effortlessly merge style and sophistication, and at the rear, an assertive diffuser-integrated bumper adds a touch of aggressiveness that elevates the car's overall aura.

For those who celebrate individuality, the 2023 Honda City offers a spectrum of colour choices. The existing colour lineup, including Ignite Red Metallic, Platinum White Pearl, Lunar Silver Metallic, Meteoroid Grey Pearl, and Crystal Black Pearl remains.

Interior Evolution

Inside the cabin, refinement takes centre stage. The S,E and V variants gain a 4.2-inch multi-info display (MID), while the RS gets a 7-inch semi-digital meter cluster, while the addition of dual USB-C ports at the rear ensures that modern connectivity is at your fingertips.

Not much has changed really on the interior front, but the RS models now comes with a synthetic leather upholstery, replacing the leather-suede combo in the outgoing model. Red accents on the dashboard and red stitching on the seat are exclusive to the RS models.

Driving the Future with Honda Sensing

Safety is paramount, and the facelifted 2023 Honda City embodies this philosophy. The facelift model now proudly showcases Low-Speed Follow (LSF) for its adaptive cruise control (ACC) system, accompanied by Lead Car Departure Notification (LCDN). An arsenal of advanced driver-assistance features, including Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS), Lane Departure Warning (LDW), Road Departure Mitigation (RDM), Forward Collision Warning (FCW), Lane Keep Assist System (LKAS), and Auto High Beam (AHB) completes the safety features.

The game-changing news is that Honda Sensing's protective embrace will be standard across all variants of the City sedan in Malaysia.

Under the hood, the 2023 Honda City retains its mechanical identity. The engine lineup stays consistent with the pre-facelift version:

1.5-litre naturally aspirated 4-cylinder i-VTEC engine producing 121 PS/145 Nm (petrol variants)

1.5-litre engine paired with a dual-motor hybrid powerplant for an overall output of 253 Nm

Petrol variants are Coupled with a CVT transmission while the hybrid is equipped with an e-CVT.

In conclusion, the 2023 Honda City facelift isn't merely a cosmetic makeover—it's a compelling transformation that echoes Honda's commitment to progress.

The revamped ADAS system is a significant stride forward in enhancing safety and convenience, while the aesthetic and performance upgrades testify to Honda's unrelenting pursuit of excellence.

As the updated City readies itself for the bustling automotive arena, its aim is to be an indomitable force against competitors like the all-new 2023 Toyota Vios will be tested soon.

As usual, the 2023 Honda City is backed by 5-year unlimited mileage warranty