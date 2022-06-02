2023 Mercedes-AMG One Makes Official Debut - 1,063hp, 352km/h

It was close to six years ago when Mercedes-Benz announced that they'll produce a street-legal hypercar fitted with a legit Formula 1 engine. Today, those words have become a reality with the official debut of the 2023 Mercedes-AMG One.

The date of choice to unveil this beautiful beast is also no coincidence. June 2022 marks the 55th anniversary of AMG and what better way to celebrate it than with the finished Mercedes-AMG One. In essence, this bad boy is a street-legal monster that's loaded with F1 tech with quite a performance package to match.

E Performance Formula 1 Hybrid Drive

Fitted with the same 1.6-litre V6 hybrid petrol engine mounted in the middle with an electrically-assisted turbocharger used in Lewis Hamilton's F1 car (not this year's for obvious reasons), the Mercedes-AMG One produces 574hp at 9,000rpm and that rev-range can go up to a screaming 11,000rpm.

The inclusion of four electric motors (two at the front, one with the engine, and one with the turbocharger), further bumps up the horsepower figure to over 1,000hp (1,063hp to be exact), but no torque figures because our mere mortal minds won't be able to comprehend it logically (we're assuming).

Mated to a seven-speed automated manual gearbox plus the AMG Performance 4Matic+ fully-variable all-wheel-drive system, the One goes from 0-100km/h in just 2.9 seconds, 0-200km/h in 7.0 seconds, 0-300km/h in 15.6 seconds, and a top speed of 352km/h. On the other side of the fence, it can also do 8.7 litres of fuel per 100km plus an all-electric driving range of 18.1km from its 8.4kWh lithium-ion battery pack when driven sensibly.

Carbon Fibre Chassis & Push-Rod Suspension

Mercedes-AMG stated that the One's beautiful curves and figures were all designed with function in mind. The front end design with its large front apron and multiple large air intakes flow seamlessly to the middle and rear of the hypercar that not only looks amazing but also aerodynamically superior for a road-legal car. It's hard not to see that AMG A-wing in all of its glory, eh?

Consisting of active aerodynamics that can be found on the front and rear, all of these were cleverly designed around the One's carbon fibre monocoque chassis taken straight from the world of Formula 1. In short, it's extremely lightweight (1,695kg kerb weight), but more importantly, its adaptive damping adjustment allows it to slay corners at mind-boggling speeds.

Aluminium or Magnesium Wheels

A set of 10-spoke forged aluminium wheels with a central lock was designed exclusively for the Mercedes-AMG One. It also comes with radial carbon-fibre partial covers for greater aerodynamic performance, but there are also the nine-spoke magnesium forged wheels if you still have money to fork out.

These are then wrapped with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2R M01 tyres developed exclusively for the One. Hiding behind these is the AMG carbon-fibre ceramic high-performance composite braking system (six-piston callipers front, four-piston callipers rear) that helps with the One's ultimate stopping prowess.

Formula 1 Interior for Two

Once you're done drooling all over the car's exterior, the insides are all business - racing business to be exact. You'll get a couple of fixed racing seats with adjustable steering and pedal box (also very F1-like in terms of looks, especially that steering wheel with its multi-function setup), two 10-inch HD displays, and two mini USB ports for added functionality (because you still need to charge your phone somewhere, right).

There's no rear-view mirror because you won't be able to physically see out the back due to the wings. In its place is the MirrorCam tech which sends real-time footage when you want to back that thing out. Every other element within the One was tailor-made for a perfect balance of racing-inspired design with a dash of luxury.

Only 275 Units, All Spoken For

Mercedes-AMG did not specify its production numbers and the price tag for the One, but it's been known for a while that only 275 units will go into production and each one is already spoken for. As for pricing, we're looking around the $2 million mark (over RM8.7 million).