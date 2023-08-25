2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS lands in Malaysia - RM2.63 million

Porsche Malaysia has finally brought in the ultra-exciting 2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS into the local market.

The launch of the new 911 GT3 RS was held in conjunction with the return of the Porsche Carrera Cup Asia 2023 here at the Sepang International Circuit.

With a price tag that starts from RM2.63 million, there are a lot of amazing features that you can find in and around the manic yet street-legal 2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS.

Going straight to firepower, its 4.0-litre naturally-aspirated six-cylinder boxer engine kicks out 525PS and 465Nm of torque, which roars out thanks to its 9,000rpm redline.

Paired with a 7-speed PDK transmission, 0-100km/h is achieved in just 3.2 seconds while the top speed is a very respectable 296km/h.

The power-to-weight ratio is further amplified thanks to all the carbon fibre used to build its doors, roof, front fenders, bonnet, and that huge rear wing. All in all, the 911 GT3 RS tips the scale at only 1,450kg.

Speaking of the rear wing, it is now bigger and more advanced on the new 911 GT3 RS (and also taller than the roof for the first time). Designed for optimum downforce, the entire car can produce up to 409kg of downforce at 200km/h and 860kg at 285km/h.

They’ve even redesigned the front grille as well as the suspension components to ensure that every single part can perform and contribute towards making the new 911 GT3 RS a powerful track weapon.

Perhaps the best part is the inclusion of the drag reduction system (DRS) - a first for a production model. With a push of a button, the swan-neck-supported rear wing will flatten out to reduce drag to achieve higher speeds on the straights.

They can also act as air brakes for greater braking performance in and out of the track.

On the inside is pretty much the standard affair for a 911 GT3 RS model, but take a closer look at the steering wheel and you’ll find a few knobs and switches to adjust the car’s driving mode, but what’s even more impressive is on-the-fly suspension adjustments.

The 2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS comes standard with the Clubsport package at no extra cost. There are options to upgrade its 20-inch front wheels (21-inch rears) to magnesium forged alloys and also Porsche Carbon Composite Brakes.

There’s also the Weissach package if you really want your 911 GT3 RS street-legal beauty to look more like a race car.