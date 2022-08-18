All-New Porsche 911 GT3 RS (992) Revealed - It’s Basically A Race Car

The GT3 RS has always been the track-day special, a nearly race-ready expression of what Porsche could get away with on a 911 while keeping its number plates. Putting it lightly, it probably drives as insanely as it looks.

In more ways than one, the newest and most hardcore Porsche 911 is equal parts throwback and cutting-edge. First seen on the 996 GT3 RS almost 20 years ago, their first one, the Zuffenhausen automaker has resurrected the iconic white body colour with red (optional forged magnesium) wheels and decal for this 992-gen GT3 RS.

992 911 GT3 RS - Epic!

It looks epic. Full stop.

You need only look at the outlandish aero package to know how hardcore it is about downforce, corner speed, and blazing lap times. All those ducts, inlets, vents and blades, all clearly seen in contrasting black and probably constructed of lightweight carbon composite, help the car generate twice as much downforce as the previous GT3 RS.

That’s 409kg pressing down on the car at 200km/h and a massive 860kg at 285km/h with those bits, many of which were developed based on the Le Mans-winning 911 RSR and, subsequently, the 911 GT3 R.

Gone is the usual front storage compartment as well which, again like the RSR, is replaced by a centrally positioned radiator at the nose - the first for a road-going 911 that also makes room for the active aero that channels air over the roof and into that huge swan-neck rear wing.

Spanning 6 feet end to end, it also features an F1-style drag reduction system (DRS) which allows it to flatten itself to raise the car’s straight-line speed and dynamically extend to improve braking. However, despite its strict weight-shedding regiment over the 992 GT3 and innovative lightweight parts, the RS weighs in with a kerb weight of 1,430kg, representing a 20kg increase over its predecessor.

Just aft of the rear axle, this newest in a long line of motorsport-inspired 911s uses a high-revving 4.0-litre naturally aspirated flat-6 that produces 525PS and 465Nm of torque. All cars are fitted with Porsche’s PDK dual-clutch transmission with an overall tighter ratio than the non-RS GT3, and while those pining for a manual are out of luck, it does translate into lightning-fast cog swaps.

Paired with the weight of that engine sitting on a pair of 335 section sticky ultra-performance tyres, the car rockets to 100km/h in just 3.2 seconds and reaches a top speed of 296km/h.

The company hasn’t disclosed just how quickly the car can lap tracks like the Nurburgring or even its test facility at Weissach, especially in relation to the previous 991-gen GT3 RS, but we’re sure to hear about that soon.