2023 Proton X50 R3 Edition unveiled - 200 units only!

Proton has unveiled its latest 2023 Proton X50 R3 20th Anniversary Limited Edition model at the Malaysia Autoshow 2023.

As you may have read in the title, only 200 units will go into production and bookings will be opened during the Malaysia Autoshow 2023 period which is taking place from 4-7 May 2023.

Based on the Proton X50 Flagship model, the limited edition Proton X50 R3 comes with all the bells and whistles that you would expect from the range-topping Proton X50 model. This, however, has been given the R3 treatment and judging by the looks, it is indeed a head-turner.

What's on show at the Proton booth here at the Malaysia Autoshow 2023 event grounds is marked as the Proton X50 R3 Concept (as seen on the plates), which can mean that the production version might be slightly different from the one on display this weekend at MAEPS Serdang.

At first glance, the Proton X50 R3 edition comes with the exclusive Black body colour with a matte finish garnished with yellow highlights. You'll also find other R3 garnishes like the full body kit, bonnet stripe, radiator grille logo, tailgate nameplate, interior nameplate, and customised 3D floor mats.

Perhaps the biggest upgrade has to be the R3 18-inch flow-formed lightweight wheels that certainly tie everything together. As far as we're concerned at the moment, the Proton X50 R3 20th Anniversary Edition is purely an upgrade in terms of looks, but who knows, there might be some performance upgrades as well once Proton finalises the production version.

No word on the pricing just yet, but only 200 units will go into production and bookings can be placed at the Malaysia Autoshow 2023. Want one? Try to be at MAEPS Serdang early in the morning and get your booking slot from 4-7 May 2023.