Editor's Pick
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Auto News
  4. 2023 Suzuki Jimny Rhino Edition unveiled - RM174,900, 30 units only

2023 Suzuki Jimny Rhino Edition unveiled - RM174,900, 30 units only

Auto News
 | 

2023 Suzuki Jimny Rhino Edition unveiled - RM174,900, 30 units only

Naza Eastern Motors Sdn Bhd has announced the arrival of the 2023 Suzuki Jimny Rhino Edition for the Malaysian market.

Only two years after the Suzuki Jimny's return to the local market, the Rhino Edition aims to 'invigorate the market's interest in Suzuki’s iconic Jimny and provide an exhilarating ownership experience for customers.'

2023 suzuki jimny rhino edition price specs malaysia

Interested to get one of your very own? Each unit is priced at RM174,900 (on-the-road price excluding insurance) but you need to be quick about it as there are only 30 units available here in Malaysia.

Available in the Pure White Pearl colourway, the 2023 Suzuki Jimny Rhino Edition also comes with the special red/gray/black decals signifying its "Real Offroader" status, dedicated Rhino graphics, as well as the Suzuki Heritage grille.

2023 suzuki jimny rhino edition price specs malaysia

Other special additions include chrome side mirrors, garnishes on the sides and front bumper, red 'Jimny' mud flaps, Rhino rear spare tyre cover, differential guards, plus rain and wind deflectors for further weather protection.

For the current non-Rhino Suzuki Jimny owners, the Jimny Rhino Kit is available for purchase at RM15,000.

 

Related Tags
Suzuki Suzuki Cars Malaysia 2023 Suzuki Jimny 2023 Suzuki Jimny Rhino Edition 2023 Suzuki Jimny Rhino Edition specs 2023 Suzuki Jimny Rhino Edition price Malaysia
Print
Sep Irran Halid

Sep Irran Halid

Content Producer

Sep is a firm believer in the saying "Slow is smooth, smooth is fast" rather than "When in doubt, throttle it out". Drive safely, ride defensively, and most importantly, don't get hangry.

Related News

Comments

×
Carlist.my security
Please complete your details below
This helps protect our marketplace and guarantees a safe environment for both buyers and sellers.
Unable to signup, please try again.
Please update the missing fields
Invalid Phone Number
Your personal details won't be shared with a third party