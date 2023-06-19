2023 Suzuki Jimny Rhino Edition unveiled - RM174,900, 30 units only

Naza Eastern Motors Sdn Bhd has announced the arrival of the 2023 Suzuki Jimny Rhino Edition for the Malaysian market.

Only two years after the Suzuki Jimny's return to the local market, the Rhino Edition aims to 'invigorate the market's interest in Suzuki’s iconic Jimny and provide an exhilarating ownership experience for customers.'

Interested to get one of your very own? Each unit is priced at RM174,900 (on-the-road price excluding insurance) but you need to be quick about it as there are only 30 units available here in Malaysia.

Available in the Pure White Pearl colourway, the 2023 Suzuki Jimny Rhino Edition also comes with the special red/gray/black decals signifying its "Real Offroader" status, dedicated Rhino graphics, as well as the Suzuki Heritage grille.

Other special additions include chrome side mirrors, garnishes on the sides and front bumper, red 'Jimny' mud flaps, Rhino rear spare tyre cover, differential guards, plus rain and wind deflectors for further weather protection.

For the current non-Rhino Suzuki Jimny owners, the Jimny Rhino Kit is available for purchase at RM15,000.