2023 Toyota Innova Zenix lands in Malaysia - RM165,000 to RM202,000

UMW Toyota has elevated its Innova offering here in Malaysia with the arrival of the all-new 2023 Toyota Innova Zenix.

The new crossover model which made its appearance in Indonesia late last year is a completely reworked model compared to the current-gen Innova here in Malaysia, which is now referred to as the Innova CG (Current Generation) for the X and G variants.

The Innova Zenix is built on the very impressive Toyota Global New Architecture (TNGA) platform which is a big enhancement thanks to its monocoque construction that offers better agility, space, and overall driveability.

Two variants of the Innova Zenix will accompany the current Innova CG offerings here in Malaysia - Innova Zenix 2.0 V and the Innova Zenix 2.0 HEV. In other words, you can opt between the ICE-powered Innova Zenix or the more 'premium' hybrid variant.

For the Innova Zenix 2.0 V, a 2.0-litre Dynamic Force four-cylinder engine (M20A-FKS) kicks out 174PS and 205Nm of torque. As for the hybrid model, the 2.0-litre Dynamic Force engine (M20A-FXS) produces 152PS and 188Nm of torque but with the addition of the electric motor, the combined power output for the Innova Zenix HEV is at 186PS.

The transmission also differs between the two variants where the 2.0 V is mated to a 10-speed Direct Shift CVT with Sequential Shiftmatic whereas the HEV variant comes with an E-CVT transmission unit.

Going towards the design, the dimensions of the Innova Zenix and Innova CG are more or less the same but with a different theme of 'Premium and Tough'. This can be seen via its more SUV-like front end thanks to the trapezium radiator grille, sleek headlights with Auto High Beam, more muscular side profile, and 18-inch alloy wheels.

Step inside the Innova Zenix and the driver will be welcomed with a more spacious interior setup that is furnished with a combination multi-info display that features a seven-inch TFT screen, and 10.1-inch centre touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto (wired), Automatic Air-Conditioning, and more.

The second row is where the biggest differences can be seen between the Innova Zenix V and Innova Zenix HEV. For the hybrid model, it comes with a couple of comfortable captain seats as well as a panoramic sunroof that are not available in the Innova Zenix V.

Despite the more spacious interior to fit all three rows (550mm wider with an extended 86mm floor length), the Innova Zenix is actually 170kg lighter than the Innova CG thanks to the TNGA platform. The result is an improved power-to-weight ratio as well as better fuel efficiency.

If safety is a priority, you'll be glad to know that the Innova Zenix is the first model in the Toyota line-up to feature the Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 (TSS 3.0). These include enhanced safety features for its active safety offerings like:

Pre-Collision System (PCS)

Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC)

Auto High Beam (AHB)

Lane Departure Alert (LDA)

Lane Tracing Assist (LTA)

Road Sign Assist (RSA) + more

UMW Toyota will be selling the all-new 2023 Toyota Innova Zenix 2.0 V at RM165,000 and RM202,000 for the Innova Zenix 2.0 HEV. Customers can opt between five colourways - Metallic Gray, Attitude Black (with mica finish), Avantgarde Bronze, Silver, and Platinum White Pearl.

Each unit comes with a five-year manufacturer's warranty with unlimited mileage. For the Innova Zenix HEV, the hybrid battery pack as well as the Inverter and Power Management Control ECU come with a separate warranty of eight years (also with unlimited mileage).