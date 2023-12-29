Review: 2023 Toyota Innova Zenix Hybrid Electric - "Generous HEV"

The all-new 2023 Toyota Innova Zenix made its mark here in Malaysia when it was launched for the local market back in June.

UMW Toyota's gameplan for the all-new model was a bit unconventional but sort of makes sense - the all-new Innova Zenix CBU will be sold as part of the model line-up extension together with the previous-generation Innova CKD (now labelled as Innova CG or 'Current Generation').

Why? To cater to those who are looking for different things (and price points) in an MPV that's suitable for their needs. The previous-generation Toyota Innova CG which is considered more 'rugged' is still available with a more affordable price tag from RM133,880 to RM141,880.

As for those with a slightly bigger budget and want a Toyota MPV that's spacious, comfortable, and easy to drive without having to pay a more premium price like the 2023 Toyota Vellfire or Alphard, the Innova Zenix slots perfectly in between with a price tag from RM165,000 to RM202,000.

To know a bit more about the differences between the Toyota Innova CG and Innova Zenix, CLICK HERE.

As for our review this time around, we got our hands on the range-topping Innova Zenix here in Malaysia, the 2023 Toyota Innova Zenix Hybrid Electric. And yes, it's the only hybrid variant in the entire Innova model line-up.

Design - More SUV, less MPV

Starting with looks, it's easy to tell the difference between the old and new Innova. The same "Premium and Tough" theme still applies, but the Innova Zenix kicks it up a notch with more SUV-like features, particularly from the front and sides.

The combination of its trapezium radiator grille, sleek headlights, and a more noticeable muscular side profile certainly draws the Innova Zenix slightly further away from being labelled as a 'kereta ustaz' despite having similar exterior dimensions with the Innova CG.

Those 18-inch alloy wheels still feel a bit small despite being an inch bigger than the Innova CG, but the goal with the Innova Zenix is superior comfort and that's understandable when you're planning to drive everywhere with the family.

Interior - Space is the Name of the Game

While the exterior might not look that different in terms of size, the insides of the Toyota Innova Zenix are certainly more noticeable in terms of space. Thanks to its remarkable Toyota Global New Architecture (TNGA) platform, the Innova Zenix leaps forward with better space utilization.

Those seated at the front get a couple of comfortable seats but it would've been better if there was more support for the driver. Thicker side bolsters and adjustable lumbar support would've been wonderful, but it's still decent for the most part.

There's also access to the 10.1-inch centre touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay, wired Android Auto, and six speakers for a decent audio experience. The AC system works as advertised even when the panoramic sunroof cover is retracted.

The range-topping Innova Zenix Hybrid Electric is also the only variant that features a couple of captain seats for the second row as well as a huge panoramic sunroof for an elevated sense of space.

No complaints whatsoever from those seated in the second row, and access to the third row is also quite easy. Speaking of the third row, a couple of adults or three children can enjoy the journey without feeling too cramped as there's enough legroom when the second-row seats are moved slightly forward.

Even when it's fully loaded, there's still some room at the back for a few bags. For bigger items, simply fold the third-row seats down and like the saying goes, "Bob's your uncle" or "There you have it".

Not the biggest at 690 litres, but the ability to be folded flat on the floor as opposed to being flipped up to the sides in the previous Innova certainly helps. That and the powered boot.

Performance - Full Hybrid Power

The 2023 Toyota Innova Zenix Hybrid Electric is fitted with a 2.0-litre Dynamic Force engine that produces 152PS and 187Nm of torque but thanks to the addition of the electric motor with an E-CVT transmission, the total power output goes up to 186PS - 12PS more than the non-hybrid Innova Zenix.

Being a full-hybrid powertrain, the Innova Zenix HEV can be driven in full EV mode in certain situations like traffic congestions. The transition between ICE and EV or a combination of both is hardly noticeable and it can configured based on your driving mode of choice thanks to the mode selector button near the gear lever.

Don't let its size fool you, the Innova Zenix HEV is certainly light on its feet thanks to the hybrid powertrain setup making it very easy to drive. The TNGA platform also helps for enhanced agility and improved driving experience thanks to the monocoque construction - a world of difference from the Innova CG's IMV ladder frame chassis (similar to the Hilux and Fortuner).

In other words, it's 170kg lighter than the Innova CG, so you have a better power-to-weight ratio that pairs brilliantly with the hybrid powertrain. As for fuel consumption, our brief experience got as low as 6.1L/100km or roughly around 16.3km/l.

It's good considering that we had no intentions to be 'eco-friendly' with our driving. If we were a lot more careful, getting it down to the claimed 4.6L/100km is certainly plausible.

There are, however, some minor setbacks. While the overall performance is smooth and easy to drive, we just wished that the Innova Zenix's turning radius was slightly better, especially in tighter quarters.

There are also the parking sensors that work by giving out an audible warning when the car is near something on the outside but does not indicate the direction of the possible obstruction in question on the 3D Panoramic View Monitor (PVM).

Safety - Toyota Safety Sense 3.0

Despite the minor details listed above, the Toyota Innova Zenix makes up for it in a big way thanks to the latest Toyota Safety Sense 3.0. It's a long list but our favourites have to be the Adaptive Control Cruise (ACC) with Full Speed Range, Automatic High Beam (AHB), and all three of the Pre-Collision Warning, Braking and Braking Assist.

At the end of the day, the 2023 Toyota Innova Zenix Hybrid Electric is a commendable all-rounder MPV that's easy to drive, comfortable for all occupants, fuel-efficient, and won't cost you a bomb, unlike the Vellfire or Alphard.

With that being said, the RM202k asking price is still a bit steep for most, but the Innova Zenix HEV certainly delivers in more ways than one. Book a test drive and see for yourself. Perhaps, it might be more affordable if UMW Toyota decides to locally assemble it here in Malaysia.