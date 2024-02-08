2024 Kia Carnival (CKD) debuts in Malaysia - No price change, new alloys and blind-spot system, Mid variant axed

Dinamikjaya Motors Sdn Bhd, the official distributor of Kia in Malaysia, has revealed that the locally assembled (CKD) 2024 Kia Carnival is now open for reservations at all authorized Kia dealerships nationwide.

While not featuring the facelift introduced in Korea last year, the 2024 edition of the self-proclaimed Grand Utility Vehicle has received several enhancements for better quality of life.

The lineup now consists of only three variants, with the 8-seater Mid variant discontinued, while the powertrain option remains the 2.2-litre turbodiesel (199 PS/440 Nm) paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission.

Despite the addition of new features for the 2024 model year, prices for the locally assembled Carnival remain consistent across all three variants:

2.2D 11-seater – RM 198,500

2.2D 8-seater High – RM 245,888

2.2D 7-seater High – RM 259,888

Among the new additions to the 7-seater and 8-seater High variants are the stylish 19-inch black alloy wheels and a Blind-spot View Monitor (BVM), reminiscent of features found in certain Hyundai models. This system, similar to Honda’s LaneWatch, provides a view of both passenger and driver side feeds.

Apart from these updates, the remaining features and equipment remain consistent with the previous Carnival High variants, including heated and ventilated seats, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, and a standard wireless charger in the 7- and 8-seater High variants.

The 7-seater variant retains its middle-row captain seats, known as the Premium Relaxation seats by Kia, with a center walkthrough seat configuration.

The 2024 Kia Carnival is backed by a 5-year/100,000-km manufacturer warranty and complimentary scheduled maintenance for the same duration.