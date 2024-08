The McLaren Artura has landed in Malaysia in its retractable hard-top Spider form following hardtop hybrid coupe’s local debut in May 2022 and with a price tag of RM3.4 million (inclusive of duties but excluding additional options).

Just like its fixed roof variant, a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 petrol engine sits at the heart of it all, paired with an electric motor that drives the rear wheels through an eight-speed SSG dual-clutch transmission.

The petrol engine alone produces an impressive 605 PS and 585 Nm of torque, though when combined with the electric motor's output of 95 PS and 225 Nm and instantaneous delivery, the total system output reaches a staggering 700 PS and 720 Nm, allowing the Artura Spider to sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in just three seconds and on to its electronically limited top speed of 330 km/h.

Its hybrid system, however, consists of a 7.4-kWh battery pack which, when fully charged, supplies enough juice to give it 33 km of electric-only driving range. The battery can be recharged using an AC input (Type 2), making the Artura technically a plug-in hybrid, and would take approximately 2.5 hours to reach an 80% state of charge from being completely depleted.

The braking force is delivered through 390mm front and 380mm rear carbon ceramic rotors, featuring six-piston monobloc front and four-piston rear aluminum caliper. It also rides on staggered wheel with 19-inch and 20-inch rear cast alloy wheels, respectively, fitted as standard, all wearing Pirelli P Zero tyres tailored to McLaren’s exact specifications.

Naturally, the Artura Spider’s retractable hard-top roof, which can be lowered in just 11 seconds at speeds of up to 50 km/h, is its standout feature, and features an electrochromic roof panel available as an option.

Inside the cabin, with the roof down, passersby can easily spot the vertically-oriented eight-inch MIS II infotainment screen and the digital instrument cluster.

The standard McLaren Clubsport seats can be upgraded with options like electrical adjustment, heating, and memory functions. The default five-speaker sound system can also be enhanced with a 12-speaker Bowers & Wilkins setup as part of the Technology Pack.

Despite being a driver-focused supercar, safety and convenience are not overlooked as the Artura Spider comes equipped with a suite of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) as standard, adaptive intelligent cruise control with a stop-and-go function, road-sign recognition, lane departure warning, rear cross traffic alert, and high-beam assist.

To top it all off, every Artura Spider is backed by a comprehensive warranty package, including a five-year vehicle warranty, a six-year battery warranty, and a 10-year body warranty.