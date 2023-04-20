2024 Porsche Cayenne facelift unveiled - more luxury and performance

Porsche has introduced the 2024 Porsche Cayenne facelift model, now with more luxury, performance, and comfort.

The third-generation Cayenne has gone through quite some changes for its powertrain, chassis, design, and equipment. Porsche stated that this 'new and improved' Cayenne has not only been enhanced for both on-road and off-road performance but also 'luxurious everyday comfort'.

A completely revised Porsche Driver Experience is now available in the 2024 Porsche Cayenne. There are now additional functions on the left lever behind the steering wheel but more importantly, its automatic transmission selector lever is now on the dashboard.

There's also a more balance between digital and analogue elements with features like a large air-conditioning controller with large mechanical switches that pair with a haptic audio volume controller which offers a cleaner and more balanced look for the updated Cayenne's interior.

Another major update is the inclusion of a fully-digital 12.6-inch instrument cluster with a curved and free-standing design. If that's not enough to float your boat, the front passenger now has his/her own screen in the form of a 10.9-inch display for separate access to things like infotainment, video streaming, and more.

The 2024 Porsche Cayenne comes with a more expressive exterior appearance thanks to a new front end which features strongly arched wings, a new bonnet, and Matrix LED headlights fitted now as standard equipment.

Depending on the variant of choice, customers can opt for a range of wheels ranging from 20-22 inches to tie everything together, including its new rear end that features redesigned three-dimensional tail lights, a new rear apron, and an expanded colour palette to meet with all of your wants and needs.

Speaking of comfort and performance, the 2024 Porsche Cayenne now rides on a set of steel spring suspensions as part o the Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM). New shock absorbers with two-valve tech allow for better agility at higher speeds and improved comfort at lower speeds but if that's not enough, the optional and new adaptive air suspension can help seal the deal, even for off-road driving.

Firepower comes in the form of a 3.0-litre turbocharged V6 engine that has been enhanced to produce 353PS and 500Nm of torque for the base Cayenne model. This is then followed by the Cayenne S which is fitted with a bigger 4.0-litre turbocharged V8 that produces 474PS and 600Nm of torque.

There's also the Cayenne E-Hybrid variant that pairs the V6 engine with an upgraded electric motor that produces a combined output of 476PS. It also comes with a bigger 25.9kWh battery pack which offers an all-electric driving range of up to 90km.

If money is not an option and you simply want the best Cayenne, the range-topping 2024 Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT kicks things up with the same 4.0-litre biturbo V8 engine as the Cayenne S, but tuned to produce 659PS. This translates to a 0-100km/h run of only 3.3 seconds as well as a top speed of 305km/h.