2024 Subaru Impreza breaks cover - no sedan, no manual options, but the RS is back!

Subaru has just unveiled the sixth-generation 2024 Impreza at the LA Auto Show and disappointingly, Subaru will no longer produce sedan versions and manual transmission versions of the car, but they will bring back the 2.5 RS model.

As many expected, this new model has a lot in common with Subaru's latest Crosstrek, or the XV here in Malaysia. Everything from the front fascia with the hexagonal grille and the bar that connects the two headlights looks similar to the current XV. The body lines and rear also have many similarities, including the C-shaped taillights.

But don't worry, Impreza is still Impreza, so Subaru has ensured that it will be fantastic to drive. The Impreza's chassis is 10 per cent stronger than the previous model, and it is also equipped with an improved symmetrical all-wheel drive system.

Once again and no surprises here, Subaru has chosen a four-cylinder boxer engine for the Impreza, with the 2.0-litre mill kicking out 152hp and 197Nm.

However, the most interesting engine option must be the one in the RS version, which is equipped with a 2.5-litre engine capable of producing 182 hp of power and 241 Nm of torque.

Not only has the Impreza RS received a larger engine but is also equipped with larger brakes,sports-tuned suspension, 18-inch rims, aluminium pedal shifters, a 10-speaker Harman Kardon system and much more.

But no matter which model you choose, only one transmission option is offered, the typical and excellent CVT transmission from Subaru. The Japanese automaker has completely dropped the option to have the car in manual, but the Sport and RS models will be equipped with an 8-speed manual mode system.

Honestly thought, how many of you guys out there wish that this car was here in Malaysia? Should Subaru bring it in?