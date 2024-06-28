2024 Toyota Yaris G Limited - is it the hottest new hatch for under RM100k in Malaysia?

Here’s a closer look 2024 Toyota Yaris G Limited, a fresher, sportier take on the popular B-segment hatchback. First introduced in April and priced from RM99,600, this special edition will see only 600 units produced, making it a limited-run variant that combines visual flair with dynamic enhancements.

Visually, the Yaris G Limited stands out with its distinctive red accents on the aerokit, a dual-tone colour scheme featuring a black treatment on its roof, side mirrors, and spoiler, and exclusive G Limited badges, of course.

These can be paired with all traditional Yaris colours, giving buyers a fair few options for customisation. Building upon the Yaris G, this model features 16-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, and LED rear combination tail lights.

The real changes lie under the skin. Pop the bonnet, and you’ll immediately be greeted by the Yaris G Limited’s new cold air intake system, improving engine response while theoretically boosting power and torque.

This is complemented by a new throttle controller by RaceChip, designed to further improve throttle response of its 1.5-litre 2NR-FE engine, which maintains its rated output of 107PS and 140Nm of torque, paired to a CVT gearbox with 7 virtual ratios (Sport Sequential Shiftmatic).

More exciting, though, are the upgrades to the Yaris G Limited’s handling package that includes several chassis-stiffening braces. These braces are strategically placed at the front strut tower, front crossmember, rear beam, and other lower rear areas to endow the car with a sharper, more agile characteristics from behind the wheel.

Inside, the Yaris G Limited retains the comfortable fabric seats, Optitron gauges, and the updated 9-inch infotainment system that supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Safety continue to be a top priority for the Yaris G Limited as well, which comes equipped with the Toyota Safety Sense suite that includes autonomous emergency braking, lane departure alert, as well as seven airbags.

With the introduction of this variant, the Yaris price list in Malaysia is as follows: Yaris 1.5 E is priced at RM88,000, Yaris 1.5 G at RM91,600, and the Yaris 1.5 G Limited at RM99,600. This lineup offers a range of options for buyers, from the more affordable standard models to the exclusive and enhanced G Limited.

The warranty coverage for the Yaris G Limited is the standard 5 years or 100,000 km, although the additional performance parts are covered for 1 year or 20,000 km. This ensures that buyers can enjoy their new vehicle with confidence, knowing that both standard and performance components are backed by Toyota’s warranty.