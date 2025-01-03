2025 Volkswagen Touareg R-Line gets new pricing in Malaysia - up to RM70k cheaper!

Volkswagen Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM) has announced updated pricing for the locally assembled Volkswagen Touareg R-Line, first launched in the first half of 2024, with the luxury SUV now kicking off at RM384,972 on-the-road without insurance and accompanied by a 2-year, unlimited-mileage warranty.

For those seeking extended coverage, the Volkswagen Assurance Package (VAP) is available for an additional RM17,300, which offers up an extended 5-year, unlimited-mileage warranty as well as a 5-year maintenance package, bringing the total price to RM402,272.

For a little context, its updated sticker price for this year is considerably lower than its initial launch price of RM454,272 (or RM472,272 with VAP at the time), or a reduction of RM69,300 and RM70,000, respectively, to be more precise.

Mechanically, the Touareg R-Line remains unchanged, powered by a robust 3.0-litre turbocharged V6 petrol engine that delivers 340PS and 450 Nm of torque that’s paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission and 4Motion all-wheel drive. Just like last year’s version, the flaghsip SUV in VCPM’s range accelerates from 0-100 km/h in 6.0 seconds and reaches an electronically limited top speed of 250 km/h.

The Touareg R-Line still comes packed with premium features as its equipment list is also unchanged. Spec sheet highlights include self-levelling air suspension, IQ.Light HD LED matrix headlights, and 20-inch “Braga” alloy wheels.

Inside, it boasts a 12.3-inch digital instrument display, a rather huge 15-inch infotainment touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a wireless charging pad, and an audiophile-approved 13-speaker, 730-watt Dynaudio Consequence sound system.

For safety, the SUV includes the IQ.Drive suite, which offers advanced driver assistance (ADAS) features like adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, lane centering assist, blind spot monitoring, as well as front+rear cross traffic alert.

All told, it’s a pretty robust alternative to the more expensive Mercedes-Benz GLE 450. Both bear German badges, are comparable in terms of size, practicality, and features, while also offering plenty of grunt from their 3.0-litre six-cylinder petrol engines. Then there's the base Porsche Cayenne (RM599k) which, in addition to sharing common underpinnings, are probably powered by the same V6 engine.