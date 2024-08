In the vibrant streets of Malaysia, we can see the scene of electric cars buzzing, with models showing off their undeniable charm and fascinating eco-friendly drivers.

We can also see many more segments available outside the country, and five cars stood out, earning the title ‘bonafide cutie’ EVs we were hoping to see in Malaysia.

1.Hyundai Inster

This model is a cute-looking, fully electric A-segment car that looks youthful and has some interesting elements. The design features a boxy design, rounded headlamps and tail lamps reminiscent of the Honda E. While interior has a 10.25 inch infotainment touchscreen with navigation and a wireless charging dock

This model also has two spec variants with a single-motor setup for both segments. The base model has 71.1kW, equivalent to 95hp, and it can do 0-100km/h in 11.7 seconds, up to a top speed of 140km/h. It is equipped with a 42kWh battery and powered with a projected WLTP-rated range of 300km on a single charge.

The Long Range model has more power with 84.5kW, which is a 113hp motor that can roam this compact SUV from 0-100km/h in 10.6 seconds, up to a top speed of 150km/h. The battery is slightly bigger too at 49kWh with a projected WLTP-rated range of 350km on a single charge. Both variants offer 147Nm of torque, and Hyundai’s claimed range is based on 15″ wheels with a projected efficiency of 15.3 kWh per 100km.

Regarding charging, the Hyundai Inster has an 11kW AC on-board charger and a full charge takes slightly over 4 hours. For DC charging, 10-80% charge can be done in 30 minutes when plugged into a 120kW DC charger.

The model is designed as a fun, youthful urban car, making it ideal for city dwellers who need a nimble, easy-to-park vehicle.

2.VinFast V5

The VinFast VF5 is a compact and stylish electric SUV designed for urban environments. It features a sleek, modern exterior with smooth lines and a distinctive front grille, giving it a youthful and dynamic appearance.

The VF5 has a 70 kW battery, offering an estimated range of around 300 km on a single charge, making it ideal for daily commuting. It is equipped with a 29.6 kWh Lithium battery. Customers can top up the battery from 10 per cent to 70 per cent in just 34 minutes for convenient on-the-go charging.

The VF 5 also turns heads with its sleek design. Eye-catching LED turn signals, reverse lights, and taillights positioned low create a distinctive rear signature. The spoiler and shark fin antenna also add a touch of sophistication and complete the car's cutie vibe.

3.Geely Panda

The Geely Panda Mini EV is a charming and compact electric vehicle designed to capture hearts with its playful aesthetics and practical build. Drawing inspiration from its namesake, the Panda, this EV features a rounded, friendly design with large circular headlights that appear almost animated. Its exterior design emphasizes simplicity and cuteness, with soft edges and a minimalistic approach that appeals to younger drivers and those looking for a cute, eco-friendly vehicle.

Despite its small exterior, the interior is thoughtfully laid out to maximize space and comfort for both the driver and passengers. The cabin is equipped with modern amenities such as a digital dashboard, a touchscreen infotainment system, and smart storage solutions.

The Geely Panda Mini EV is equipped with a modest 25 kWh battery, which is well-suited to its role as a city car. This battery size provides the Panda Mini EV with an estimated range of around 150 km on a single charge, making it ideal for daily commutes and short trips around town. While it may not be built for long-distance travel, the Panda Mini EV excels in its intended environment, offering sufficient range for most urban driving needs while also contributing to lower emissions and reduced environmental impact.

Under the hood, the Geely Panda Mini EV is powered by a 30 kW electric motor, which delivers approximately 40 horsepower as well as a lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery from Guoxuan High-Tech capable of providing up to 150 km of range. While this power output may seem modest, it is more than adequate for a vehicle of this size and purpose. Overall, the Panda Mini EV offers a balanced blend of cute design, practical range, and sufficient power, making it a compelling choice for urban dwellers seeking an affordable and eco-friendly transportation solution.

4.Ora Ballet Cat

The Ora Ballet Cat is a striking electric vehicle that blends retro charm with modern technology, making it a standout in the EV market. Drawing inspiration from classic cars of the 1950s, the Ballet Cat features a curvaceous, vintage-inspired exterior with soft lines, rounded fenders, and a distinctive front grille that adds to its nostalgic appeal. Its pastel colour palette further enhances its throwback aesthetic, making it a car that turns heads wherever it goes.

The interior is adorned with soft-touch materials, vintage-style dials, and modern amenities seamlessly integrated into the classic design. A large touchscreen infotainment system sits at the dashboard's centre, providing access to navigation, media, and vehicle controls.

The Ora Ballet Cat is powered by lithium iron phosphate, which provides an estimated range of 400 km on a single charge. It also boasts a powerful and modern drivetrain. Its 126 kW electric motor delivers approximately 250 Nm, providing ample power for a smooth and responsive driving experience.

The Ballet Cat’s design is not just about looks—it’s a statement, combining old-school elegance and cute colours with the benefits of contemporary electric mobility.

5.Wuling Mini EV Cabrio

This model offers a delightful segment with clean lines and a minimalistic aesthetic that is both cute and functional.

Inside, the Wuling Mini EV Cabrio is designed to be as charming and practical as its exterior. Despite its compact size, the cabin is cleverly arranged to maximize space and comfort for the driver and passenger. The seats are designed with a minimalist approach, offering both comfort and support for short city drives. The colour schemes are often bright and cheerful, matching the car's overall fun and carefree vibe.

The Wuling Mini EV Cabrio has 30 kW, delivering around 41 hp and 110 Nm power. The battery is LFP made by Guangzhou Great Power Energy & Technology with a capacity of 26.5 kWh and a driving range of approximately 200km on a single charge.

The Mini EV Cabrio is not built for high speeds or long-distance travel but excels in offering a nimble and enjoyable driving experience in city settings. Its open-top design, compact size, and efficient powertrain make the Wuling Mini EV Cabrio a unique and appealing option for those who want a blend of style, fun, and practicality in their electric vehicle.

These five cutie EVs each offer a unique blend of personality, practicality, and eco-friendliness, making them ideal candidates for the Malaysian market, where style and sustainability go hand in hand.