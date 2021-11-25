Carlist.my
A Suprise Appearance Of The CKD Mk8 GTI Confirms That It Is The First GTI To Be Built Outside Of Wolfsburg

The CKD Mk8 GTI, is the first GTI to be assembled outside of Wolfsburg, Germany

Volkswagen Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM) has just surprised the members of the media with the appearance of the locally assembled eighth-generation Golf. To much surprise, it included the GTI, confirming that it is the first GTI model to be assembled outside of Wolfsburg, Germany.

2022 Golf GTI Malaysia

Never before has the GTI been assembled outside of VW's home of Wolfsburg, so this local assembly of the GTI in Pekan, Pahang must be treated with such high honours.

As expected, the GTI comes with VW's IQ LED lighting system and 18 -inch Richmond alloy rims. There are also some minor changes over the R-Line, such as its grille, where it uses a honeycomb-themed grille.

2022 Golf GTI Malaysia Lights

The CKD Golf Mk8 R-Line and GTI will also get a digital instrument display and a touch screen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

2022 Golf GTI Malaysia infotainment system

Not much else has been revealed for now, but the GTI is expected to come with a 2.0-litre turbocharged 4 -cylinder engine that produces 245 PS and 370 Nm. The engine will be mated to a 7-speed DCT. The R-Line on the hand is expected to come with a 1.4-litre turbocharged mill, producing 150 PS/250 Nm. It however will get an 8-speed automatic transmission, dropping the famed DSG transmission.

2022 Golf GTI Malaysia front seats

We will update you once we get more information regarding the vehicles. 

