Editor's Pick
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Auto News
  4. VW Malaysia Offering Year-End Specials With Exclusive Rebates For All Models

VW Malaysia Offering Year-End Specials With Exclusive Rebates For All Models

Auto News
 | 

VW Malaysia Offering Year-End Specials With Exclusive Rebates For All Models

Volkswagen Passenger Cars Malaysia is running a year-end sale making their cars that bit more affordable.

There's no better time to get a Volkswagen than now, as Volkswagen Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM) has just announced that they are running a year-end special that make their vehicle ownership even more affordable.

Available for all the models in Volkswagen Malaysia's current line-up, these deals are only valid until 31st December 2021.

2021 VW Arteon 4MOTION

For those who love style and performance, the Arteon R-Line 4MOTION with class-leading performance now comes with RM2,000 savings.

 The Arteon R-Line 4MOTION is usually priced at RM248,692.27 OTR, excluding insurance.

2021 Tiguan Allspace

For those looking for an adventurous SUV that packs a punch and an expansive seven-seater seating configuration, the Tiguan Allspace should serve you well. Besides the RM3,500 eShowroom rebate, customers will enjoy additional RM4,000 savings for the Tiguan Allspace Highline, and RM2,000 for the Tiguan Allspace R-Line.

The Tiguan Allspace Highline is usually priced at RM165,030.75, while the Tiguan Allspace R-Line goes for RM209,637.39 OTR, excluding insurance.

2021 Passat R-Line Malaysia

For buyers that want a classy sedan, the Passat is for you. You can look forward to RM3,500 eShowroom savings. The elegant Passat also comes with additional RM6,500 savings and one-year free insurance. The sportier variant of the Passat, the R-Line is also offered with an additional RM,5,500 savings and one-year free petrol.

The Passat Elegance has a price tag of RM181,856.64, while the Passat R-Line goes for RM203,411.18. Both prices are OTR, excluding insurance.

All models are eligible for a 0% sales tax exemption, so more savings can be had. Additionally, VPCM provides aftersales support with five years unlimited mileage warranty and three years of free maintenance.

 

 

 

 

Related Tags
Volkswagen Passenger Cars Malaysia VW year-end sale Tiguan Allspace arteon r-line Passat Passat R-Line VW Malaysia
Print

Related News

Comments

×

Carlist.my security

Please complete your details below
This helps protect our marketplace and guarantees a safe environment for both buyers and sellers.
Unable to signup, please try again.
Please update the missing fields
Invalid Phone Number
Your personal details won't be shared with a third party