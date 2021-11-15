VW Malaysia Offering Year-End Specials With Exclusive Rebates For All Models

Volkswagen Passenger Cars Malaysia is running a year-end sale making their cars that bit more affordable.

There's no better time to get a Volkswagen than now, as Volkswagen Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM) has just announced that they are running a year-end special that make their vehicle ownership even more affordable.

Available for all the models in Volkswagen Malaysia's current line-up, these deals are only valid until 31st December 2021.

For those who love style and performance, the Arteon R-Line 4MOTION with class-leading performance now comes with RM2,000 savings.

The Arteon R-Line 4MOTION is usually priced at RM248,692.27 OTR, excluding insurance.

For those looking for an adventurous SUV that packs a punch and an expansive seven-seater seating configuration, the Tiguan Allspace should serve you well. Besides the RM3,500 eShowroom rebate, customers will enjoy additional RM4,000 savings for the Tiguan Allspace Highline, and RM2,000 for the Tiguan Allspace R-Line.

The Tiguan Allspace Highline is usually priced at RM165,030.75, while the Tiguan Allspace R-Line goes for RM209,637.39 OTR, excluding insurance.

For buyers that want a classy sedan, the Passat is for you. You can look forward to RM3,500 eShowroom savings. The elegant Passat also comes with additional RM6,500 savings and one-year free insurance. The sportier variant of the Passat, the R-Line is also offered with an additional RM,5,500 savings and one-year free petrol.

The Passat Elegance has a price tag of RM181,856.64, while the Passat R-Line goes for RM203,411.18. Both prices are OTR, excluding insurance.

All models are eligible for a 0% sales tax exemption, so more savings can be had. Additionally, VPCM provides aftersales support with five years unlimited mileage warranty and three years of free maintenance.