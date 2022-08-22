All-New 2022 Honda BR-V Launches In Thailand Starting From RM114k

About a year following its ASEAN debut in Indonesia, Thailand has now become the second market in the region to launch the 2nd-generation Honda BR-V. This does beg the question of when it’ll be making the jump into Malaysian showrooms?

Available in 2 variants, the E and EL, the BR-V will cost between 915,000 baht to 973,000 baht (around RM114k to RM121k), meaning the B-segment 7-seater will be priced substantially higher than its Indonesian counterpart.

2022 Honda BR-V in Thailand - 2 variants

This is mostly due to the difference in the sheer range of variants available for both markets, 5 for Indonesia and 2 for Thailand, the latter receiving a much more comprehensive list of equipment and features as standard. In contrast, the Indonesia-spec base variant BR-V is pretty kosong.

Under the bonnet, and much like the current City, we find the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated DOHC i-VTEC four-cylinder petrol that churns out 121PS and 145Nm of torque allied to the front wheels via a CVT gearbox.

Though based on a carried-over platform, the new-gen BR-V has a 33mm wheelbase advantage over the version we still have in Malaysia (2,695mm vs 2,662mm) in addition to being overall a little larger in terms of width, height, and length.

The most striking difference here is definitely in terms of its exterior design with Honda pulling out a smoother flowing set of body lines that are much more on brand for other new models such as the 11th-gen Civic and 3rd-gen HR-V.

Speaking of aesthetics, there are only 3 colours available to Thai buyers: Taffeta White, Crystal Black, and a Premium Sunlight (which looks like silver to me) that’s exclusive to the range-topping 1.5 EL. Other noteworthy upgrades include 17-inch wheels instead of 16-inch rollers on the 1.5E and LED fog lamps, paddle shifters, and a black leather/leatherette interior upholstery.

2022 Honda BR-V Specifications

Apart from LED headlights, tail lights, and daytime running lights, Honda Sensing is equipped as standard on all variants as well, no doubt contributing to that inflated price tag, which adds Collision Mitigation Braking (basically Autonomous Emergency Braking, AEB), Lane Keep Assist, Automatic High Beam, Lead Car Departure Notification, and even Adaptive Cruise Control.

Ever since it was first launched in Indonesia later in 2021, speculation was all we had on when this new BR-V would make landfall in Malaysia. In the intervening period, we witnessed the local launches of the Civic FE and HR-V, leaving this the only model between our market and regional parity.

Our own estimations put it either toward the very end of 2022 if we’re lucky or early in 2023, but don’t be surprised to learn that it will come along with a price increase as we’re likelier to more closely mirror the Thai variant scheme as opposed to the more varied Indonesian one.

We’ve seen Honda’s baseline prices consistently increase with the City, City Hatchback, Civic, and HR-V, so there’s little hope the BR-V will be spared the same outcome. So, if you want a compact yet very practical 7-seater from Honda for under RM100,000, you’d better scoop up the ‘old’ one we still have now.

When it does arrive, especially with its projected pricing, it will come up against competition from mainly the Toyota Veloz and Mitsubishi Xpander, but there’s also the all-new Perodua Alza tempting buyers for less money. Grab your popcorn…