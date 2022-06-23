All Toll Lanes Will Have All Payment Types

The proposal to incorporate all payment types/ technologies in all toll lanes aims to reduce traffic congestion around the city.

There's a sentiment that one of the significant causes of congestion in the Klang Valley is the abundant amount of toll plazas around the urban conglomeration.

Incorporate all payment types at all toll lanes

It seems that the Federal Territories Ministry agrees with this opinion, which is why they have asked the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) to incorporate all payment types at all toll lanes so that all motorists can use any lane at the toll plazas.

According to The Star, Federal Territories Deputy Minister Datuk Seri Jalaluddin Alias has come out and said that the proposal to incorporate all technologies in all lanes aims to reduce traffic congestion in the city, especially during peak hours.

"Often when approaching a toll plaza, motorists have to change course towards the lane designated for their preferred payment method."

"For example, an RFID user must pivot to the designated lane, and most times, only one lane is provided."

"This causes congestion as motorists tend to jostle for space to pay for toll," he said.

"An alternative method must be identified so that vehicles can pass through the plazas faster during peak commute times," said the deputy minister after launching the traffic task force for Kuala Lumpur recently.

He also said he would discuss this matter with the Transport Ministry after hearing feedback from LLM.

Bus lanes in Kuala Lumpur to be re-activated?

To improve traffic conditions immediately, DBKL will remove all roadside parking and traders in stages. Members of the task force would also be mobilised to 85 traffic hotspots to regulate traffic on major roads during peak hours.

Jalaluddin said that DBKL is also studying several measures to tackle the problem for the long term, which may include reactivating bus lanes in Kuala Lumpur as well as integrating them between different highway concessionaires.