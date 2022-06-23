DBKL Assembles Special Task Force To Help Reduce Traffic Congestion

DBKL(Kuala Lumpur City Hall) has assembled a special task force in the hopes that they can help reduce the worsening traffic congestion in the capital. Avengers assemble!

Chaired by Deputy Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Jalaluddin Alias, the special team will oversee and study the traffic flow in Kuala Lumpur.

The team under DBKL would start immediately and also work with the police to disperse traffic on major roads during peak hours.

According to The Star, task force personnel would be mobilised to 85 traffic hotspots to regulate traffic in the morning and evening.

"A total of 72 locations will be monitored by the police while DBKL officers will man another 13."

"These include the morning and evening sessions, namely from 6.30 am to 9.30 am and 4.30 pm to 7.30 pm, daily," said Jalaluddin.

The task force was set up as a response to an outcry by urban dwellers who are frustrated over the current congestion problems around the Klang Valley.

Long-term measures to tackle congestion

Jalaluddin said the task force has proposed long-term measures to tackle congestion in the capital. The proposal included expanding public transport networks, as well as encouraging their use among the public.

“It also involves the re-enforcement of bus lanes and a need to integrate between the different highway concessionaires to ensure better traffic dispersal.

“Another proposal being considered is to build more pedestrian-friendly infrastructure such as underpasses and underground tunnels,” said the deputy minister.