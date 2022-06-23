DBKL Bans Street Parking, Roadside Vendors During Peak Hour To Ease Congestion

DBKL bans curb-side parking and vendor operations on road shoulders during rush hour.

The special traffic task force for Kuala Lumpur is wasting no time in trying to alleviate the current traffic congestion problem facing the capital.

The first move was to ban big lorries from entering KL during peak hours and the next move, it seems, is to ban curbside parking and vendors on road shoulders during rush hour.

Chaired by Deputy Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Jalaluddin Alias, the task force is putting the bans in place as short-term measures to ease congestion in the city.

Not only has the task force banned curbside parking during morning and evening rush hour (6.30 am - 9.30 am and 4.30 pm - 7.30 pm), but they will also look into cancelling street parking lots on main roads in stages. The task force has not mentioned the coverage area, so we shall have to wait and see how widespread these bans are.

Regarding the ban of vendors on road shoulders during rush hours, the idea is to stop people from parking their cars next to the road shoulders as they cause congestion when purchasing items from vendors. DBKL will also be cancelling vendor lots in stages, especially on the sides of main roads.

Another measure set to be put in place is the enforcement of yellow box offences at junctions, as many motorists shamelessly sit in the yellow box and block traffic from all other directions just so that they can beat the traffic lights.

At the moment, there are five proposed long-term actions, including the improvement of public transport to encourage the use of public transportation, improvement of first and last-mile connectivity, better integration between highway operators and traffic management, the improvement of support infrastructures such as underpass and covered walkways, and the re-activation of bus lanes in the city.