Are installing magnetic traps on oil filters a real fix or just a clever marketing scam?

Lemme talk to ya.



So, you might've heard about these magnets people are putting on their oil filters. They say these magnets can grab tiny pieces of metal from your engine oil and make your engine live longer. But wait up - is this true?



Lately, car shops are saying, "Hey, stick these magnetic trap on your oil filter, and you will protect your engine!" It costs around RM 100, and they say it's reusable. But here's the question: do these magnets really do the trick, or is it all just for show? And if they're so great, why don't car makers put them in cars from the factory itself? That got you thinking didn't it? Let's find out.

Magic Magnets?



Okay, magnets and metal are like bffs - they stick together. So, what they claim these magnets do is, they will grab those super small metal bits from your oil. But hey, isn't that what your oil filter does? Oil filter already catches those little bits of metal and debris when your engine oil moves around.

Here's the thing, adding a magnet to your filter isn't a mind blowing invention. The filter is already doing its job. Sure, the magnets might catch a few extra bits, but most of those bits are already caught by the filter.

Oil under pressure



Now, let's talk about that magnet demo you've probably seen. Metal sticks to the magnets. It looks cool, right? But here's the deal, your oil filter isn't like a glass jar. It's more like a high-pressure zone. Oil has to move through it really fast – like air going into your tires, but even stronger.Do you understand the glass jar and pressure I'm talking about? No? Ok, let me explain further.



Now, imagine your oil filter as a checkpoint for the oil in your car's engine. Just like when you wanna enter Singapore through the checkpoint. There's plenty of vehicles right? Yeah, like that. It's not like a regular jar you'd find in your kitchen, where it just stays still. Instead, it's a place where the oil rushes through with a lot of force heading towards the checkpoint. Just like water flowing through a narrow pipe. This force is called "high pressure."



Another example is, when you fill air into your car's tires, you use a machine to push air in right? So, in order to fill up those tyres, it needs quite a bit of force(pressure), right? Well, the pressure that the oil faces inside your engine is even stronger than that as it passes through the oil filter, which I mentioned as the checkpoint for your oil. Get it now?



So, when I say your oil filter isn't like a glass jar, I mean it's not just sitting there quietly. It's dealing with a lot of pressure as the oil rushes through to keep your engine running smoothly. Just like how water flows quickly through a narrow pipe, oil rushes through the filter to make sure everything in your engine gets the oil it needs.

The reality of the situation



Let's get real alright. If these magnets were as amazing as they say, and really helps with filtering out little metal and debris, don't you think the car manufacturers would install them in the car already before selling them? But they don't. Do you know what they actually say? Change your oil on time with good stuff and good quality parts. That's the real secret to keeping your engine healthy. The way it has always been.



Think about it - if you're using a magnet to fix your metal problem, you're not solving the actual problem. Why is there so much metal in your oil in the first place? Shouldn't you go to a mechanic and check if there's something wrong with your engine?



In conclusion, save your money and stick to the basics. Change your oil when it's time, use genuine stuff, and let your filter do its job. And that should be the reality of your situation. Okay?



Peace out.

