Check and see the latest recall list from car, bike and truck manufacturers released by JPJ

A new recall list involving cars, motorcycles, and trucks from Honda, Mercedes-Benz, Peugeot, Citroen, DS, Nissan, and MAN is released by Jabatan Pengangkutan Jalan (JPJ) Malaysia recently as an effort to reach out to the vehicles’ owners or custodians so that necessary actions can be taken as quickly as possible.

According to JPJ, the Product Recall Siri 3/2023 list consists of the following makes and models:

Owners of the affected vehicles have been contacted by the respective manufacturer via phone calls, letters, and/or electronic communications such as emails to urge owners or custodians to send their vehicles in for change of affected components.

“Therefore, as the owner of a vehicle that may be involved in the Vehicle Recall exercise, you are requested to cooperate fully by sending your vehicle to the authorized service centers that have been designated to receive genuine replacement parts,” read the statement by JPJ on Facebook.

