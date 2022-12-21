Batang Kali-Genting road to be closed for ONE YEAR

The deadly landslide last week has led to the full closure of the Batang Kali-Genting road for repair works.

Those who frequent the route will need to take note as it'll be closed off to the public for a year, according to the Works Ministry. That might sound like a long time, but it is necessary to ensure everyone's safety in the long run.

Affected slopes & roads to begin repair works

*Image credit: NST

According to the Works Ministry secretary-general, Datuk Wan Ahmad Uzir Wan Sulaiman, an entire year will be dedicated to assessing, repairing, and fortifying all the damaged slopes and roads. A more thorough assessment will kick off once the search and rescue efforts at the affected camping site are concluded.

Despite the many theories surrounding the tragic landslide at the Father's Organic Farm campsite, Wan Ahmad Uzir stated that the cause of it all might have been due to natural causes upon detecting active underground water flow at the affected slope that's connected to beneath the campsite.

No more developments in high-risk areas

*Image credit: Malaysia Trend

The Public Works Department also issued a formal statement stating that the massive slop failure was due to a combination of retrogressive translational and debris flow which caused not one but two massive landslides.

Temporary preventive measures have been deployed like covering the exposed areas with tarpaulin sheets as well as diverting surface water flow to the other side of the affected areas. Tilt sensors have also been installed to further monitor for any more ground movements.

Over 1,000 slopes across federal roads have been identified as high-risk areas and the Works Ministry has announced that there will be no developments in the marked areas until further notice, particularly the red zones.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to those who have been affected by this unfortunate incident.