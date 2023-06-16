Open payment toll collection system to be Implemented this September

Minister of Works Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi, recently announced that the open payment toll collection system is expected to be implemented starting from September.

The system will involve 12 highways, including the Ampang-Kuala Lumpur Elevated Highway (AKLEH), Guthrie Corridor Expressway (GCE), Sungai Besi Highway (BESRAYA), New Pantai Expressway (NPE), Penang Bridge (JPP), and Butterworth-Kulim Highway (BKE).

He added that it also includes the Damansara-Puchong Highway (LDP), Sprint Expressway (SPRINT), Shah Alam Expressway (KESAS), SMART Tunnel, Kuala Lumpur-Putrajaya Highway (MEX), and Duta-Ulu Klang Highway (DUKE).

"The Open Payment Toll Collection System is one of the government's efforts and initiatives towards the transition to the implementation of the Multi-Lane Fast Flow (MLFF) toll collection system, which is expected to be gradually realised by 2024," he said.

According to him, the open payment system allows users to pay tolls using debit and credit cards to facilitate smooth passage at toll plazas. He stated that all toll plazas on the SUKE Highway are also designed considering the implementation of MLFF.

When Bernama asked whether the system would be implemented in all toll lanes, Nanta said it would be implemented gradually at all toll plazas according to suitability.