Multi-lane free-flow (MLFF) system for tolls to be implemented by 2025, says Work Ministry

With toll queues seemingly getting out of hand these days, the government plans to ensure that the dire situation at toll plazas does not continue, with an apparent fix taking place in 2025.

According to a report by The Star, the Works Ministry has announced that a multi-lane free flow (MLFF) toll system is expected to be implemented nationwide in 2025.

Deputy Works Minister Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Mohamad said studies on its usage would also begin in 2024 and are projected to take between one-and-a-half to two years to complete. They have even allocated RM3.46 billion for the implementation of the Multi-Lane Free Flow (MLFF) toll collection system, according to New Straits Times.

"The letter of intent has already been issued to concessionaires to ensure the study can be done smoothly".

"We hope this measure can at least reduce congestion along highways," he said when winding up his ministerial replies on Budget 2023 at the committee stage in Dewan Rakyat recently.

Abdul Rahman recons the MLFF is the future of toll collection, and is in line with the Intelligent Transport System blueprint by the Works Ministry.

The Star also reported that in preparation for the implementation of the MLFF system, the deputy minister said the ministry would also adopt an open payment system for tolls in a future nearer than 2025.

A multi-lane free-flow (MLFF) system for tolls is a type of toll collection system that allows vehicles to pass through a toll plaza without the need to stop or slow down. This type of system is designed to reduce traffic congestion and improve traffic flow, as well as to increase convenience for drivers.

Tolls are collected electronically using a combination of cameras, sensors, and radio frequency identification (RFID) technology. As a vehicle passes through the toll plaza, its RFID tag is read and the toll is automatically deducted from a pre-paid account associated with the tag.

One of the main advantages of an MLFF system is that it allows vehicles to pass through toll plazas at normal highway speeds, which can help reduce congestion and improve travel times.