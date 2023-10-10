Bentley Kuala Lumpur bids farewell to W12 engine with final delivery of Bentayga Speed in Malaysia

The arrival of the last Bentayga Speed in Malaysia marks the end of Bentley’s W12 powertrain in the country, as the iconic engine ends production in April 2024 and to be replaced by an electrified line-up going forward.

This is part of Bentley’s Beyond 100 strategy which will see all model lines fully electrified by the next decade, with an aim to become a leader in sustainable luxury mobility. Back in February 2023, Bentley Motor made the global announcement to discontinue the iconic W12 engine.

In Malaysia, Bentley Kuala Lumpur’s order books for the high-performance, luxury SUV Bentayga Speed featuring the iconic W12 powertrain were closed for good at the end of July 2023. The final unit has just arrived on our shores, showing off its luxurious look and W12 grunt that will surely be missed in the showroom.

The Bentayga Speed sports dark-tint headlights and taillights, radiator and bumper grilles, as well as 22-inch wheel finish to complement its brownish maroon-black duo-tone body paint. The owner of this final unit also requested for the ‘Speed’ signature badge on the front doors, and more ‘Speed’ can be seen as you step into the cabin.

Luxurious Alcantra material adorns the interior, with a matching duo-tone leather colourway with the exterior. It features the Mulliner diamond quilting and the owner opted for the ‘Speed’ seat embroidery on the seats’ backrests too. Discreet metal ‘Speed’ badging is added to the front fascia and ‘Speed’ illuminated tread plates complete the luxurious feel and look inside the cabin.

The Bentayga Speed is powered by the twin-turbocharged 6.0-liter W12 engine that churns out 635 PS and 900 Nm of torque, enabling a 0-100 km/h sprint done and dusted in 3.9 seconds with a top speed of 306 km/h. All Bentaygas are equipped with eight-speed automatic transmission and Torsen all-wheel drive system.

By the time the W12 ceased production next year, more than 100,000 examples of the powertrain will have been handcrafted in Bentley’s Dream Factory in Crewe, England. Moving forward, Bentley’s entire model line rolling out of its Crewe carbon neutral plant will be available with the option of a hybrid powertrain.