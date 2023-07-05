Bizarre incident: Pedestrian captures footage of EV battery pack dropping out of car

An astonishing incident involving an electric vehicle was recently captured on camera by a pedestrian in China. The footage showcases an unusual event where an entire battery pack of the car unexpectedly detached and fell onto the road.

According to Carscoop's report, the incident took place on the 2nd Ring Road in Chengdu, located in China's Sichuan province.

Although the video does not capture the exact moment when the battery pack fell out, it does reveal the battery lying in the middle of the road while the white electric vehicle is parked a few meters ahead.

The vehicle involved in the incident is known as the Cao Cao 60, which is a part of Geely's ride-hailing business called Cao Cao. Introduced earlier this year, the Cao Cao 60 is their first electric vehicle exclusively available to ride-hailing business customers associated with Cao Cao Mobility.

The exact cause of the incident remains unclear. However, it is worth noting that the Cao Cao 60 supports battery swapping, and Geely boasts about the ability to replace a discharged battery pack with a fully charged one in just 60 seconds.

It is possible that the battery fell out shortly after being swapped. This scenario is plausible, especially considering that EVs supporting battery swapping rely on machinery to secure the packs in place. If there was an issue with the machine, such as an incorrectly torqued bolt, it could have potentially caused the pack to loosen and detach.

Due to the brevity of the video, it is difficult to determine whether any damage was sustained by the underside of the Cao Cao 60 or if the battery pack was affected after falling onto the road.

However, it can be assumed that Geely, the company behind the vehicle, is investigating the incident to determine the cause and any potential consequences