BMW Malaysia Launches 2022 M5 And M5 Competition - from 999k

In conjunction with the 50th anniversary of BMW M, the premium automaker has launched five high-performance models to the local BMW M portfolio, including the 2022 facelift M5 and M5 Competition.

Exterior of 2022 M5

Currently, in their sixth generation, the BMW M5 and the M5 Competition feature a newly redesigned kidney grille, furnished with M-specific double bars and an M badge. In conjunction with the 50th Anniversary of BMW M, the New BMW M5 and BMW M5 Competition will also arrive with the BMW M 50 Years emblem as standard.

Both variants feature a host of new M-specific exterior equipment, including M rear spoilers as well as new three-dimensional LED taillights. Exclusive to the New BMW M5 Competition is the M Sports exhaust system and an exclusive M5 competition badge.

Interior 2022 BMW M5

Inside, the New BMW M5 and BMW M5 Competition feature a larger 12.3-inch Control Display with touchscreen functionality, providing greater readability of functions from the driving dynamics systems and the BMW M xDrive's offering. Also new is the two-button operating concept in the centre console, which was also seen in the BMW M8 Gran Coupé.

Performance BMW M5

Powering the new BMW M5 and BMW M5 Competition is the 4.4‑litre V8 engine with BMW M TwinPower Turbo technology, tuned to a maximum output of 600 hp and a peak torque of 750 Nm for the New BMW M5, and 625 hp with a peak torque of 750 Nm for the New BMW M5 Competition.

This allows the M5 to achieve the century sprint in just 3.4 seconds, while the M5 Competition reaches the mark a second quicker, in just 3.3 seconds. Both variants are paired as standard with an eight‑speed M Steptronic transmission with Drivelogic, Adaptive Suspension, as well as the M xDrive all-wheel-drive - which also includes a 2WD setting for pure rear-wheel drive.

The top speed for the New BMW M5 is capped at 250 km/h, while the New BMW M5 Competition impresses with an enhanced top speed of 305 km/h with the standard inclusion of the M Drivers Package.

The New BMW M5 Competition will exclusively feature shock absorbers from the BMW M8 Gran Coupé and a retuned chassis, offering greater driveability and handling while retaining comfort levels. Sitting seven millimetres lower than the New BMW M5 and incorporating other well-conceived tweaks to the suspension and springs, the New BMW M5 Competition has been set up to handle the extra power.

Price and Pre-Booking 2022 BMW M5

BMW M5 Pricing with Monthly Instalment Plan through BMW Straight Line Financing

Model Monthly Instalment Plan* Recommended Retail Pricing** BMW M5 From RM11,424.00 RM998,800 BMW M5 Competition From RM13,597.00 RM1,188.80.00

*Based on estimates of an 80% loan on a seven-year tenure

**With BMW Service & Repair Inclusive and SST (on the road, without insurance)

The M5 and M5 Competition are now available for pre-booking on the BMW Shop Online platform via shop.bmw.com.my at a fee of RM 5,000.

Owners of the cars will receive the complete BMW Group Malaysia Premium Ownership experience which includes:

BMW 5-Year Unlimited Mileage Warranty with Free Scheduled Service Programme

BMW Roadside Assistance and Accident Hotline

The BMW Group Loyalty + Mobile App - BMW Privileges Card

BMW Service Online



