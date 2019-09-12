Editor's Pick

Bosch Experience Day 2019: Celebrating 96 Years Of Bosch In Malaysia

Bosch Malaysia, a global supplier of technology solutions, today celebrated 96 years of brand presence in the Malaysian market, where guests were given an up-close and personal look at some of the company’s various new products and solutions and their widespread applications for a multitude of local businesses and industries.

Simon Song, Managing Director of Bosch Malaysia added, “Since 1919 in Southeast Asia (first in Surabaya, Indonesia) and 1923 in Malaysia, Bosch has one ultimate aim – to enhance the quality of life through technology and innovation,"

"As we stand on the cusp of completing nearly a century of innovation in Malaysia, we at Bosch will stay committed to strengthening our efforts in providing solutions for homes and businesses."

A key area of focus for Bosch is the implementation of Industry 4.0 and Internet of Things (IOT) technologies and mobility solutions. Industry 4.0 focusses on the digital transformation of the Malaysian manufacturing sector and its related services and integrating cyber-physical systems into the manufacturing process.

To further strengthen the Industry 4.0 infrastructure in Malaysia, Bosch offers an array of products including sensors, IOT Gateways, kinematic (APAS) robots, Active Assist systems, and Modular Mechatronic Systems and software.

Alongside, Bosch presented various other products and services from the home and living, power tools, automotive aftermarket, automotive OEM, building services, and thermo-technology divisions.

The Bosch Experience Days also saw the launch of the company's latest Instantaneous Water Heater range – Malaysia is the first market in Malaysia to receive the Tronic (3000s, 6000s, and 8000s) range of residential water heater systems. The entire Tronic range is available at the Bosch Flagship Store on Lazada.  

