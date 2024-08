Bridgestone Tyre Sales (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd. (BSTM) recently brought the thrill of virtual motorsport to university students by hosting a series of events at Segi University Kota Damansara, Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman (UTAR) Sungai Long, and Asia Pacific University (APU), TPM Bukit Jalil.

The events, which ran from June 26 to July 5, 2024, attracted over 2,000 visitors. 530 students and adults participated in the "Bridgestone Rivals: Race to the Top" simulation racing game. In collaboration with Forza Motorsport, Bridgestone Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd., a subsidiary of Bridgestone Corporation, organized the "Bridgestone Rivals: Race to the Top" competition.

This event distinguished Bridgestone as the first tyre manufacturer to partner with the acclaimed simulation racing video game Forza Motorsport.

Michael Chung, Managing Director of Bridgestone Tyre Sales (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd, said they are thrilled to bring the excitement of virtual racing to university students and motorsports enthusiasts. This competition not only bridges the gap between the physical and digital realms but also inspires and connects people through their shared passion for motorsports.

“Bridgestone's passion for motorsports runs deep in our DNA, with a legacy spanning 60 years. From iconic races like the Japan Grand Prix and the INDY500 to MotoGP, Super GT, and Formula 1, our podium finishes and the legendary names behind the wheel speak volumes about our dedication and excellence.

“Looking ahead, our vision is to continue spearheading sustainable premium motorsports initiatives. With key title sponsorships already committed—from electric to solar (Bridgestone World Solar Challenge) and now to virtual (Forza Motorsport)—we are expanding our reach and advancing a dynamic and vibrant global motorsports culture.”

The Top three students who emerged victorious were Brandon Ho, Chuo Chung Zhi, and Bryan Wong. They walked away with cash prizes of MYR1,000, MYR800, and MYR500, respectively, along with Bridgestone trophies and merchandise.

The Grand Final was live-streamed via Bridgestone Malaysia's official Facebook and YouTube channels, allowing those who could not attend in person to join the excitement of the e-motorsport racing championship.